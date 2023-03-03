Colombia
Colombia launches roadworks, supervision tenders

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Colombia’s highway authority Invías launched two roadworks and two supervision tenders for Valle del Cauca and Risaralda departments, involving 45bn pesos (US$9mn).

The tenders are part of the 1.2tn-peso Vías del Saman program, which covers 347km to improve competitiveness and mobility and optimize connections between Buenaventura port, the north of Valle del Cauca and the country’s center.

One tender is for building the Galicia intersection and comprehensive road management of the La Victoria-Pereira-El Pollo-La Romelia and the Cerritos-La Virginia-Ansermanuevo corridors.

The 15-month contract is planned to be signed on March 31.

Details are available here, in Spanish.

A study, design and comprehensive improvement contract for the Ansermanuevo-Cartago corridor will be signed on April 14. Works must be finished within one year.

The tender can be accessed here.

The comprehensive supervision contract for the Galicia intersection works and road management will be valid for 17 months and is expected to be signed on April 10.

Details are available here.

And the comprehensive supervision contract for the Ansermanuevo-Cartago corridor will be signed on March 31. It will be valid for 14 months, and details can be seen here.

