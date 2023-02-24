Colombia will stage an auction for firm energy obligations in August as the government steps up efforts to guarantee power supply.

Potential participants have until May 24 to formally express their interest with offers due on August 16, grid operator and wholesale power market administrator XM said.

The entity set a September 7 deadline for the presentation of fuel contracts and said contracts would be signed on October 12.

The auction will offer supply contracts that run from December 1, 2027 to November 30, 2028. It will be open to existing plant operators and developers of new projects.

Interested participants must present a certificate from energy ministry planning unit UPME proving they have a grid connection approval while committing to a financial guarantee that will be fully payable if contract terms are breached.

Regulator Creg has included an incentive for developers to bring plants online ahead of schedule, confirming that those starting operations before December 1, 2027 will be eligible for full remuneration.

The auction, the fourth of its kind in Colombia, will be coordinated by energy trade administrator ASIC.