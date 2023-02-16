Colombia unveils plans for firm power auction
Colombia will stage a new auction for firm electric power obligations this year as it moves to stave off the threat of future shortages.
The auction will offer supply contracts that run from December 1, 2027 to November 30, 2028, sector regulator Creg said in a statement on Thursday. It will be open to existing plant operators and developers of new projects.
"The companies that voluntarily participate in this auction ... will be obliged to [fulfill] the energy obligation that is assigned to them during times of drought, or critical conditions facing the system, to ensure the continuous provision of [electricity] services to all the users that are connected to the national transmission grid," the statement reads.
Interested participants must present a certificate from energy ministry planning UPME proving that they have a grid connection approval. They must also agree to a financial guarantee that will be fully payable if contract terms are not met.
Creg has included an incentive for developers to bring plants online ahead of schedule, confirming that those starting operations before December 1, 2027 will be eligible for full remuneration.
The auction, the fourth of its kind in Colombia, will be coordinated by energy trade administrator ASIC. A date has not yet been confirmed.
