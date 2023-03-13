Colombian rig activity hit by violence, political risk
Colombian oil and gas rig activity is expected to continue falling in the next three months amid price volatility, political uncertainty and civil unrest, according to industry chamber Campetrol.
The number of rigs in operation fell to 142 in February, down from 149 a month earlier and a 12-month high of 156 last September, the entity said in its latest upstream report.
The February total included 51 drilling rigs and 91 workover units. The overall figure is expected to fall to 137 in March, 135 in April and 133 in May.
"The [forecast] is due to the uncertainty surrounding the future behavior of oil prices, the uncertainty of public policy in the sector and the regional effects on public order in the fields," the report said.
Brent crude futures were trading at US$82/b on Monday, down from US$86/b in early March, having peaked at US$128/b last June.
Falling prices coincide with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.
In addition, rising community unrest has forced some companies to reduce production or even halt their operations altogether. Earlier this month, Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration contract amid a wave of violence – including the kidnapping of some of its workers – at Los Pozos in the Amazonian department of Caquetá.
Despite the challenging scenario, Campetrol said Colombian oil production climbed 2.8% year-on-year in February to 759,900b/d. The figure represented a 1.8% decrease from the previous month.
"It should be noted that, in the month of February there were public order situations in the departments of Arauca, Meta, Magdalena Medio, Putumayo and Caquetá, which led to downward fluctuations in monthly production," it said.
Campetrol, which represents more than 140 companies in Colombia's oil goods and services sector, said liquid fuel demand in February reached 296,000b/d, down 4.7% from the January average.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Ecopetrol: Impact of Colombia tax reform 'minimal'
Lawmakers in the Andean country approved a bill that raises an additional US$4bn annually, mostly through higher contributions from oil and coal pr...
Colombia postpones bidding schedule for Pacific LNG auditor
The timetable for the investor selection process remains unchanged.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Caguan - Putumayo Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Block PUT 37
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Block PUT 20
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block CAG 7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block CAG 8
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block COL 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block Cosecha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Caribe pipeline (Olecar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Pacific oil pipeline (OAP)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block Quifa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Colfluidos de Colombia S.A.S. (Colfluidos)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Hidrocarburos del Casanare S.A.S. (Hidrocasanare)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Gases de La Guajira E.S.P. S.A. (Gases de La Guajira)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Summum Projects S.A.S (Summum Projects)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: EDS CotransRegional SAS
- Company: Esenttia S.A. (Esenttia)
-
Colombian polypropylene producer Esenttia, formerly known as Propilco, is a subsidiary of state oil company Ecopetrol. The company operates as a petrochemical firm in Colombia a...
- Company: HL Ingenieros S.A. (HL Ingenieros)
-
HL Ingenieros S.A offers comprehensive solutions in construction, integrating civil works and electromechanical assembly in the sectors of infrastructure, cement, mining, indust...
- Company: Asociación Colombiana del Petróleo y Gas (ACP)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...