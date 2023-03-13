Colombian oil and gas rig activity is expected to continue falling in the next three months amid price volatility, political uncertainty and civil unrest, according to industry chamber Campetrol.

The number of rigs in operation fell to 142 in February, down from 149 a month earlier and a 12-month high of 156 last September, the entity said in its latest upstream report.

The February total included 51 drilling rigs and 91 workover units. The overall figure is expected to fall to 137 in March, 135 in April and 133 in May.

"The [forecast] is due to the uncertainty surrounding the future behavior of oil prices, the uncertainty of public policy in the sector and the regional effects on public order in the fields," the report said.

Brent crude futures were trading at US$82/b on Monday, down from US$86/b in early March, having peaked at US$128/b last June.

Falling prices coincide with ongoing unease surrounding the energy policy of President Gustavo Petro, who has taken steps to accelerate the country's clean energy transition. These include higher taxes on oil producers and a pledge to stop issuing new hydrocarbon exploration licenses.

In addition, rising community unrest has forced some companies to reduce production or even halt their operations altogether. Earlier this month, Emerald Energy requested the suspension of its Ombú exploration contract amid a wave of violence – including the kidnapping of some of its workers – at Los Pozos in the Amazonian department of Caquetá.

Despite the challenging scenario, Campetrol said Colombian oil production climbed 2.8% year-on-year in February to 759,900b/d. The figure represented a 1.8% decrease from the previous month.

"It should be noted that, in the month of February there were public order situations in the departments of Arauca, Meta, Magdalena Medio, Putumayo and Caquetá, which led to downward fluctuations in monthly production," it said.

Campetrol, which represents more than 140 companies in Colombia's oil goods and services sector, said liquid fuel demand in February reached 296,000b/d, down 4.7% from the January average.