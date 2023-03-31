Colombia's Ecopetrol 'cooperating' with competition regulator
Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol is cooperating with fair competition investigators following a raid of its Bogotá offices, outgoing CEO Felipe Bayón said on Thursday.
Top executives were interviewed during visits by officials of competition authority SIC on Wednesday and Thursday.
“Ecopetrol has acted and will continue to act in the best interests of the country, with respect for regulations and laws," Bayón said during the company's annual shareholders meeting. "We have cooperated with all of the SIC's requests."
Local media reported that SIC officers seized the mobile phones and computers of several executives.
According to media outlet Semana, the SIC is probing alleged irregularities related to international travel and a tender for a helicopter rental contract.
"This preliminary stage is to determine if it is necessary to carry out a formal investigation into the commission of infractions against fair competition," the SIC said in a statement.
Bayón had previously announced that he would step down on March 31 after a five-and-a-half-year tenure in which he oversaw record profits and surging dividend payments to investors.
Last week he warned that Ecopetrol was in danger of becoming "politicized" under the current government. Since taking office last August, President Gustavo Petro has raised taxes on oil producers and halted bid rounds for new exploration contracts as part of wider plans to wean the country off fossil fuels.
Ecopetrol last week named chief operating officer Alberto Consuegra as interim CEO.
