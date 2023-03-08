Colombia's Ecopetrol unveils geothermal pilot plans
Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol has outlined plans to participate in a geothermal pilot project as part of broader plans to diversify the country's energy mix.
In a statement, the Bogotá-based firm said it had formed an alliance with Baker Hughes and local hydropower generator Chec to co-develop the project in the Nereidas valley, Caldas department.
Over the next year the companies will undertake technical studies, subsoil analyses and propose financing structures, Ecopetrol said.
It added that the plant would boast installed capacity of 50-100MW.
Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayón said the joint venture would utilize the know-how of each company across the value chain, from subsoil expertise to energy sales.
"The Nereidas valley project will allow us to better understand geothermal [energy], for which Colombia has great potential," Bayón said. "This is a very attractive renewable energy alternative due to its ability to generate electricity in a sustained and reliable manner."
Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said that the Houston-based firm would play a vital role in Colombia's efforts to decarbonize the energy sector.
"We are confident that our geothermal experience and technology can help Ecopetrol achieve its goal of providing 900MW of renewable energy by 2025," Simonelli said.
Chec CEO Santiago Villegas added, "[we] have developed a judicious and rigorous exploration program [in the Nereidas valley] that has identified great potential."
Meanwhile, Ecopetrol said it was advancing studies to install a 200kV geothermal pilot plant at its Apiay oil and gas field in Meta department.
According to data from geological service SGC, Colombia boasts stored geothermal resources of 139 exajoules, equivalent to 1.17GW of power generation capacity.
In 2021, Canadian oil and gas producer Parex Resources began operating Colombia's first pilot geothermal power plant in the central-eastern region of Casanare. The 100kW facility, a joint venture with the mines and energy ministry, generates up to 72MWh of electricity a month.
