The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) will build a US$30mn sports complex in the Dominican Republic.

The announcement was made during Concacaf’s 38th ordinary congress in Guatemala City.

The Dominican Republic came out on top in a process that was open to all the 41 member associations, ESPN reported.

“The Dominican Republic won due to its geographic location and all that it has to offer. We will now start the process to have the pitches and the ‘home of football’ of Concacaf in the Dominican Republic,” ESPN reported newly reelected Concacaf president, Victor Montagliani, as saying.

The complex will host different tournaments and become a center for a range of football-related initiatives.

The decision regarding where the complex will be build has not yet been made, according to the ESPN report.