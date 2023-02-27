Concacaf to build sports complex in Dominican Republic
The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) will build a US$30mn sports complex in the Dominican Republic.
The announcement was made during Concacaf’s 38th ordinary congress in Guatemala City.
The Dominican Republic came out on top in a process that was open to all the 41 member associations, ESPN reported.
“The Dominican Republic won due to its geographic location and all that it has to offer. We will now start the process to have the pitches and the ‘home of football’ of Concacaf in the Dominican Republic,” ESPN reported newly reelected Concacaf president, Victor Montagliani, as saying.
The complex will host different tournaments and become a center for a range of football-related initiatives.
The decision regarding where the complex will be build has not yet been made, according to the ESPN report.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)
Mexican firm eyeing more water infrastructure opportunities
Mexican firm Cipro's CEO Manuel Salas Flores talks to BNamericas once again to give an update on the firm's portfolio in Latin America.
Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification
The company is carrying out trials and implementations of the solution in the Caribbean, BNamericas was told. Phoenix Tower is also expanding its 1...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Construction of roads and platforms of the Argelia road corridor belonging to the strategic system of public passenger transport of the city of Sincelejo Phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Improvement of the road section of the Palenquillo station in the department of Cesar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Improvement and maintenance of the candelaria labyrinth highway route 2402 sector candelaria la plata from pr28000 to pr38500 department of huila
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: 0917 North Connection Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Matamoros III International Bridge, Los Tomates
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Dominican Republic)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones de República Dominicana (MOPC República Dominicana)
-
The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones (MOPC), formerly Secretaría de Estado de Obras Publicas y Comunicaciones (SEOPC), was created in 1954 and is formed by the Dire...
- Company: Constructora Moll
- Company: Puerto Plata Port Investments S.R.L.
- Company: ALS República Dominicana
- Company: P.S. Constructora
- Company: Constructora Gata
- Company: Constructora Valdez-Díaz