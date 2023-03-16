Consortium to support digitization of Peru natural gas ops
Peru’s energy and mining investment regulator Osinergmin has awarded work to help overhaul the supervision of natural gas operations.
The winner of the 270-day contract was Consorcio Cameleon (SP South America-Massia Ingeniería-Dufour Serge Georges Henri), procurement information shows. The call was issued in December.
The consortium will be tasked with implementing a platform that uses 3D and virtual reality technology based on geospatial data that will oversee the Chiquintirca and Kamani compression plants, the Malvinas separation plant, and the Pisco fractionation plant.
Transportadora de Gas del Perú operates Chiquintirca and Kamani, and Pluspetrol manages Malvinas and Pisco, all part of the Camisea gas value chain.
According to the watchdog, “the solution to be implemented will improve the supervision process of the processing plants that the DSGN [natural gas supervision division] is in charge of, providing a new approach in the treatment of data to supervisors. The information in 3D may be published on the web platform of the institution as part of the geospatial information system in order to provide access to three-dimensional data to citizens and supervised agents.”
The work is part of the country’s digital government plan.
