Construction of Puerto Rico's Vieques hospital set to begin in January
Construction of the roughly US$80mn Vieques hospital in Puerto Rico will begin in January, said the executive director of the central office for recovery, reconstruction and resiliency (COR3).
The official, Manuel Laboy Rivera, told newspaper El Vocero that US$10.8mn of the US$43mn to be provided by the US emergency management agency FEMA to build the hospital has been transferred to Vieques municipality to begin the works.
“The infrastructure financing authority [AFI] and the municipality will carry out construction in stages during 2023. When they’ve used the US$10.8mn they can ask for another 25%,” said Laboy Rivera.
The rest of the resources will come from private insurance (US$2mn), the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR, US$6mn), and state coffers (US$27mn).
The reconstruction contract was awarded in the second week of December by the AFI to Caribe Tecno, which beat out 22 other bidders.
The first stage was due this year but was delayed because of the complexity of works and bureaucratic procedures to receive FEMA funds, the health ministry said in August.
The hospital will be built on the grounds of the former Susan Centeno diagnostics and treatment center, which was closed in 2017 due to structural damage caused by Hurricane Maria and demolished in May this year.
News in: Infrastructure (Puerto Rico)
