Peru
News

Consultation for Peru offshore acreage reveals ‘unsatisfied’ social demands

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Environmental evaluation Type of hydrocarbons Shallow waters Location Upstream Oil sands Brent Offshore Shale gas  Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Subsea Crude oil Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Tight gas Shale Oil Heavy oil WTI Deepwater

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address