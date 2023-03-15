Costa Rica
Costa Rican green hydrogen stakeholder takes project to lawmakers

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Green Hydrogen Fertilizer
Costa Rican business conglomerate Grupo Purdy has presented a proposal to lawmakers to install a green hydrogen-based ammonia plant to produce fertilizer.

Group president Javier Quirós Ramos de Anaya pitched the project to the legislative assembly’s environment committee.

Cavendish, the renewable energy arm of Purdy, has entered into green hydrogen partnerships with Atome Energy, and Mesoamerica and Ad-Astra Rocket.

Quirós told legislators that the start of the project is pending an agreement with state power company ICE, the assembly reported.

Atome recently said it aims to secure a power purchase agreement in Costa Rica by mid-2024.

The plant would be built in the Caribbean city of Limón or on the Pacific coast, and produce 25% of the 400,000t of fertilizer that Costa Rica consumes annually.

Green fertilizer specialist Silvio Heiman, who participated in the committee meeting, highlighted the project’s export potential and the generation of 400 jobs.

