This Ministry of Industry and Commerce release was published using machine translation.

SGS Global Services granted the international certificate of Sustainability and Carbon to the Cremer Oleo Paraguay SA industry, the holding company of German origin, located in Villeta, which will operate since April. In this way, it will be the first Paraguayan company to export biofuels to European countries.

The document bears the number EU-ISCC-Cert-US201-141312023, and guarantees that the company complies with the certification requirements according to the Renewable Energy Directive (REDII)-(Directive (EU), 2018/2001, on the promotion of use of energy from renewable sources), and is valid from 03.13.2023 to 03.12.2014.



In this way, the national industry achieves European certification, to produce and export national biodiesel to the countries of that continent, in addition to projecting to other markets, and expanding production using the value chain.



In this regard, the Vice Minister of Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Francisco Ruiz Díaz, pointed out that by setting up a company the size of Cremer, the country now has the capacity to produce biofuels, and that, at the same time, Paraguay move up the value chain.



"The managers have a project to expand investment to take advantage of a residue, which is glycerin, which would take us to a third level of the value chain. Therefore, Cremer is an emblematic industry, an extremely important investment. In the measure that sells the most in Paraguay will also buy more oil, more soybean processing and more employment," he recently stressed, on the occasion of the visit to Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni, by the international directors of the holding company.



Likewise, Francisco Jauregui, director of Cremer Paraguay, also commented that the final project is the construction of a unique agrochemical center in the region, at the forefront, where a transversal transformation process will be generated in the biofuels industry.

Final stage

During the technical tour of the CREMER, Oleo Paraguay SA soy biodiesel industrial plant, located in Villeta, last February, Minister Castiglioni stressed that the new industrial policy being carried out by the National Government facilitates the development of competitive biofuel production In Paraguay.



The industrial plant has an investment of US$ 30 million, and will be dedicated to the production of biodiesel from degummed soybean oil, to supply both the internal and external markets, taking into account that it is intended for export, and It is expected that it will generate a total of 200 jobs, directly and indirectly.

The factory is in the final stage of construction of the infrastructure, which was covered by 90% with national labor. "The plant, the installation of the equipment and electricity were totally Made in Paraguay. An important aspect to highlight is, not only for the managers who are in Paraguay, but also for the managers of the Cremer Business Unit, compliance with the construction schedule, due to the high level of productivity of the Paraguayan worker and the degree of compliance with the contracts", highlighted the vice minister Ruiz Díaz of the MIC.