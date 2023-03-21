This Ministry of Industry and Commerce release was published using machine translation.

Members of the International Board of the Cremer Group met with the Minister of Industry and Commerce (MIC), Luis Alberto Castiglioni, with the aim of continuing to work on the development of competitive biofuel production in Paraguay.

Ian Van Handel (USA), Andy Aylwin (England) and Roberto Echeverria Botero (Colombia), together with their colleagues from Cremer Oleo Paraguay, Francisco Jauregui and Alejandro Basualdo, spoke with the highest authority of the MIC, taking into account the upcoming inauguration of the industrial plant, located in Villeta, which is scheduled for the fortnight of April this year.

The factory is in the final stage of infrastructure, which was covered by 90% with national labor. The meeting was accompanied by the Vice Minister of Industry, Francisco Ruiz Diaz, who has been working closely for the realization of the project. Last February, Minister Castiglioni and Vice Minister Ruiz Diaz, made a technical tour of the industrial plant, where they learned about the progress of the installation of the aforementioned industry.

At the end of the meeting, the director of the firm, Alejandro Basualdo, commented that the main reason for the meeting was the presentation of the holding authorities to the highest authority of the MIC, and to discuss public policies to promote biofuels, comment on the benefits of use, from the construction of the plant in Villeta. As, likewise, having a clear framework of what are the future policies of the Government, referring to the monitoring of biofuels.

Referring to the reasons why they decided to install the industry in Paraguay, he said: "The reason why we settled in Paraguay is the macroeconomic numbers, which are super interesting, and what is the strategic location of Paraguay. We interested in the domestic market for biofuels and exports," he said.

In turn, Francisco Jauregui, from Cremer Oleo Paraguay, added that: "The stable economy, inflation below the levels of the region, growth year after year, how the country recomposed itself after the pandemic, are things that one does not see in the region, but in Paraguay".

90% Paraguayan suppliers

The Vice Minister of Industry, Francisco Ruiz Díaz, stated that the directors of the aforementioned company are accelerating the installation works of the plant, and that it is practically reaching its 100% level, soon to enter into operation.

"They just took the opportunity to talk with the minister and make the official invitation, so that the authorities are present on the day the factory is inaugurated. An interesting fact to mention is that 90% of the plant was completely with Paraguayan suppliers, and 10% were forced to export," he said.

He added that "the plant, the installation of the equipment and electricity were totally Made in Paraguay, and in addition to that, an important aspect to highlight is the surprise and not only for the managers who are in Paraguay, but also the managers of the Unit of Cremer's Oil Business is compliance with the construction schedule, the high level of productivity of the Paraguayan worker and the degree of compliance with the contracts," stressed the MIC vice-minister.

"From this point of view, for the MIC, the Cremer Oleo Paraguay industry is very important, because we are talking about an industry that is rising to a second and third level of value chains in the sector," said the Vice Minister.

"We in Paraguay are processing 50% of the soybeans, we obtained oil and exported crude oil. By setting up a company the size of Cremer, we have the capacity to produce biofuels. At the same time, we move up the value chain , and also because the managers have a project to expand investment to take advantage of a residue, which is glycerin, which would take us to a third level of the value chain. Therefore, Cremer is an emblematic industry, an extremely important investment To the extent that more is sold in Paraguay, more oil will also be bought, more soybean processing and more employment," he said.

Working capacity

Francisco Jauregui also commented that they are happily surprised by the work capacity of the Paraguayan people, by the commitment and fidelity to the project, which led to the construction of a highly technical plant in record time in the history of the group. .

Regarding production, he indicated that initially, the objective is the local market and that they hope that the project can begin to take off in the country.

Likewise, he mentioned that the final project is the construction of a unique agrochemical center in the region, at the forefront, where a transversal transformation process will be generated in the biofuels industry.