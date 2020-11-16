Datapro celebrates the start of operations of Mibanco in Colombia
Congratulations on the merger between Bancompartir and Edyficar.
Datapro Inc., a leading company in the market for core banking systems in the Americas, congratulates the board of directors, shareholders and general management of Mibanco Colombia for the merger of the entities Bancompartir and Edyficar in a project carried out by a team of professionals from both entities together with our staff in Colombia, achieving an integration of both companies in a precise and transparent way for the clients of both entities.
Congratulations
