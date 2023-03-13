Dominican regulator launches consultation for 2023-24 project plan
Dominican telecom regulator Indotel has launched a public consultation on the biannual plan for development projects for 2023-24.
The public consultation will be open until April 6, 2023.
The plan includes an infrastructure access component with projects involving investments of 80.6mn Dominican pesos (US$1.45mn).
Two initiatives are included that have the objective of improving rural telecommunications access: the mobile services project for northern Elías Piña and the telecommunications services project for rural communities.
The former entails the construction and commissioning of a telecommunications tower by Claro as part of the conditions included in the 3.5GHz spectrum tender.
The second initiative involves building and commissioning infrastructure through a subsidy provided by Indotel via the telecommunications development fund (FDT) to serve selected communities under the cluster modality. The beneficiaries of this project will receive a telecommunications service subsidy for 24 months.
The project will impact around 24 communities in the north of Elías Piña province and rural communities in nine other provinces.
The plan also includes initiatives to promote the use and appropriation of technologies, subsidies for demand and development of digital skills.
***
The Uruguayan government has given companies an additional 10 days to comment on the draft bidding document for the allocation of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band for 5G services, local news outlet Montevideo Portal reported.
The bases proposed by regulator Ursec were criticized by various stakeholders in the Uruguayan telecommunications market, with the watchdog receiving feedback from Antel, Movistar, Claro, Dedicado, GSMA, 5G Americas and Asiet.
The spectrum auction is expected to take place in April.
***
The public works ministry reported that Bolivian watchdog ATT will chair the Regulatel forum for telecom regulatory bodies, the public works ministry (MOPSV) reported.
The forum, which includes regulators from 23 different countries, addresses policy issues, market strategies and regulations in the ICT sector.
The MOPSV also reported that Bolivia had signed an MoU with three Latin American regulators: Brazil's Anatel, Mexico's IFT and Peru's Osiptel to establish technical and institutional cooperation in telecommunications.
***
Venezuelan regulator Conatel has organized a public hearing for March 15 to receive comments and suggestions related to the reform of the qualification conditions for free-use equipment.
The aim is to establish the conditions that equipment must meet to be qualified as being for free use in compliance with the provisions of the organic telecommunications law.
***
Peruvian regulator Osiptel has approved the publication for comment of the draft standard regulating the management of complaints from users of telecommunications services.
The standard will be available for comment for 20 calendar days.
The bill amends articles of the complaint management standard related to reports on quality and outages, interoperable systems and the regime of rule breaches and related punishments.
More information can be seen here, in Spanish.
***
Peru has appointed Renato Delgado Flores as executive director of Pronatel, an agency of the MTC ministry responsible for promoting access to telecommunications services in rural and social interest areas.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Bolivia)
Bolivia turns on satellite internet, TV at border quarantine camp
The Tata Santiago camp is located in Bolivian side of the border with Chile and was created to receive repatriated Bolivians who must undergo a 14-...
Bolivia turns to satellites in COVID-19 fight
The country's space agency will provide satellite connectivity to hundreds of disabled telehealth centers in rural areas.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: New Google datacenter in Argentina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: AZ2 data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: FON Macrozona On
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Updating and expansion of the National Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: ICT (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: AXS Bolivia S.A. (AXS Bolivia)
-
AXS Bolivia is a provider of telecom services, including long distance, local telephony, VoIP, Internet, data transmission, call center and rental of circuits and carriers. Its ...
- Company: NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia S.A. (VIVA Bolivia)
-
NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia is a local mobile company operating in the country under the Viva brand. It is controlled by US holding Trilogy International Partners, which provides wi...
- Company: Telefonica Celular de Bolivia S.A. (Tigo Bolivia)
-
Mobile operator Telefónica Celular de Bolivia is the Bolivian unit of Luxembourg-based telecom group Millicom. It operates in the country under the brand name Tigo. The company ...
- Company: Cooperativa de Telecomunicaciones Cochabamba Ltda. (Comteco)
-
Cochabamba-based Comteco is Bolivia's third largest local telephony cooperative with approximately 105,456 installed lines. It provides fixed telephony to Cochabamba, Aiquile, M...
- Company: Cooperativa de Telecomunicaciones La Paz Ltda. (Cotel)
-
Bolivian telephony cooperative Cotel offers fixed telephony, internet, pay-TV services, where it has a monopoly, and triple-play services in capital La Paz. The company's portfo...
- Company: Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. (Entel Bolivia)
-
Bolivian state-run telecom operator Entel offers internet access, pay-TV, fixed local, long distance and mobile services. Entel was the state-owned incumbent until 1995 when it ...
- Company: Integral Consultant
- Company: Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control de Social de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT)
-
Bolivia's telecommunications and transport ministry ATT is responsible for inspecting, controlling, supervising and regulating the activities and services of the telecoms and tr...
- Company: BoliviaTel S.A. (BoliviaTel)
-
*This is an archived company in the BNamericas database. If you need an update on this company and its operations, please Ask Us.* BoliviaTel S.A. is a Bolivian long distance op...