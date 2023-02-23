This CNE release was published using machine translation.

Villa Hermosa, La Romana, Dominican Republic. A team of technicians and managers from the National Energy Commission (CNE), headed by its Executive Director, Edward Veras, made a technical visit to learn about the progress in construction of the "Cumayasa 1 and 2 Photovoltaic Solar Parks", projects that represent a private investment of US$90 Million; and are located in the Villa Hermosa municipality, section, Cumayasa, in the La Romana province.

This technical visit, carried out by the CNE, is part of a project to monitor the development of the different renewable energy parks that are currently under construction in the Dominican Republic.

Cumayasa I and 2 will have an installed capacity of 80 nominal megawatts (MWn), and will contribute 193 thousand MWhours per year to the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI), which represents savings of 112 thousand barrels of oil in annual imports and will avoid the emission of 120 thousand tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere.

About the tour

Veras, together with the CNE team, led the tour where they received explanations on the progress of the projects under construction by Mr. Carlos González Pelicot, representative of the company EFD ECOENER PHOTOVOLTAICA DOMINICANA.

He stressed that both projects will have state-of-the-art technology and that they have all the equipment for their completion, a reality that shows that when you want, things can be done well and in a short time.

«Cumayasa 1 and 2 are two model projects that show that we have gone from paper to real projects. We have changed the papers for panels, for solutions, because these are real projects”, stated Veras.

He highlighted the commitment of the government of President Luis Abinader to improve regulation, to achieve the integration of the largest number of renewable projects, without any restrictions. In addition, he pointed out the role of renewable energy storage systems to improve the generation capacity of clean energy projects.

While, González Pelicot indicated that the group's goal is that by 2024 they can add some 200 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to the national installed capacity system, 100 MW corresponding to the Cumayasa 1, 2, and 3 projects, while that the other 100 MW correspond to the Payita 1 and 2 projects, which will be located in Nagua, María Trinidad Sánchez province.

He indicated that they expect to inaugurate Cumayasa 1 and 2 in June of this year, projects that have been designed in the long term because they increase profitability and at the moment the Government has clear rules to invest in this sector, a reality that provides legal certainty.

González recognized the work of the State to continue promoting renewable energy projects, while recognizing the support provided by residents in the communities close to the projects, those who take care of the energy parks and assume it as if they were part of their properties.

The representative of the ECOENER company highlighted that these projects have generated more than 700 direct and indirect jobs, where a percentage are women from the area, who work in the assembly of solar trackers for the Cumayasa 2 plant.

González, indicated that the company EFD ECOENER FOTOVOLTAICA DOMINICANA, is looking for women to integrate them into the operation and maintenance tasks of the photovoltaic parks and reiterated his gratitude to President Abinader, the CNE and the other authorities of the electricity sector for the facilities provided so that projects are a reality that serves as an example to other investors in renewable energy.

The CNE recalled that these projects were approved in a short time and registered in the Registry of Production Facilities in the Special Electricity Regime.