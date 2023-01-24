Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic will have 600 MW in renewable energy by the end of 2023

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
During his speech at the session on Tuesday, engineer Gómez pointed out the importance that renewable energies have given rise to in the Dominican State and reported that the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) and the National Energy Commission (CNE) have promoted a plan to promote them, with the aim that by 2025 in the Dominican Republic 25% of energy produced and consumed come from renewable sources.

He estimated that 30% of energy production will be from renewable sources by 2030, in order to comply with the mandate of Law 57-07 that encourages and regulates the development and investment in projects that take advantage of any renewable energy source.

Likewise, he referred to the growth that renewable energies have experienced, since there are currently 15 projects under development, of which 12 are in their construction phase, and it is expected that by the end of 2023 they will begin operations.

With the entry of these projects, the Dominican electrical system will be receiving around 600 MW of clean energy.

Among the participants were the Vice Minister of Savings and Energy Efficiency, Alfonso Rodríguez, Walkiria Caamaño, Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons, representatives of Solar Turbines, InterEnergy, EGE Haina, AES, S&P Global Commodity Insights, BMR Energy LLC, GIZ, among others.

Caribbean Energy Conference is the first energy event that offers critical information on the transformation of energy in the region, with the participation of a network of work, businesses and colleagues representing more than 20 countries around the world.

