Press Release

ECLAC: Foreign direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased 9.9% in 2023, but the amount received is higher than the average of the last decade

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, August 01, 2024
Investment Economics Studies Private Investment Public Investment

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address