Ecuador mining official highlights great opportunities for sector expansion
Ecuador’s mining sector has still room for expansion, since only 7%, or 2Mha, of the potential territory is concessioned, deputy minister of mining Juan José Espinosa said during an event.
Of the total area, 54% is concessioned to large-scale miners, 21% to small miners, 10% to medium companies and the rest to others.
Lundin Gold's US$692mn Fruta del Norte underground asset and EcuaCorriente‘s US$1.4bn Mirador open pit copper mine are Ecuador’s only producing large-scale operations.
Investments of US$11bn in seven projects planned to start production in coming years are expected. The projects are La Plata (polymetallic mine), Curipamba (copper and gold), Loma Larga (gold and silver), Mirador Norte (copper) – part of the Mirador concession – Ruta del Cobre (copper), Cascabel (gold, silver and copper), and Warintza (copper).
“There are great expectations and opportunities,” Espinosa said. He cited the Mirador concession as an example, whose Mirador Norte deposit could help double output.
According to EcuaCorriente data provided to BNamericas, Mirador's production last year was 536,000t of concentrate. Mirador Norte is 1km from the Mirador mine in Zamora Chinchipe province. Development has been hindered by strong public opposition to mining, especially from indigenous groups.
Last year, Ecuador's mining exports totaled US$2.8bn, of which 44% corresponded to Mirador and 29% to Fruta del Norte. Espinosa said that China absorbed mining exports worth US$1.39bn.
