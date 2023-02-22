Australia's SolGold has until December to complete the negotiation process of the exploitation contract for its US$2.75bn Cascabel copper project in Ecuador.

In a management discussion and analysis report, the company said the negotiations, which began in January, include a non-binding agreement, term sheet, and the request to move to the exploitation phase.

In December, the company requested a modification to the previously signed investment protection agreement to better align it with the exploitation contract under negotiation, and to obtain additional benefits provided by the government that were not available when the agreement was signed in 2021.

The energy and mines ministry is holding bimonthly meetings with SolGold to review the approvals required for project's progress and address other actions required by the government, the company said.

In a recent interview with BNamericas, energy and mines minister Fernando Santos said that Cascabel, along with the US$250mn Curipamba copper-gold project, would both see construction start in 2024.

***

Canada's Dundee Precious Metals said it expects to complete the updated feasibility study for its US$316mn Loma Larga project in this year's second half.

The project is located in the southern province of Azuay.

The company also expects to advance with the negotiations for investment protection and exploitation agreements, as well as obtaining environmental and construction permits.

The new version of the feasibility study will include a capital estimate update, Scott Campbell, the company's general manager in Ecuador, told BNamericas in an interview last year.

***

Ecuador's mining exports grew 33% last year to US$2.78bn and surpassed the goal of US$2.67bn set by the energy and mines ministry.

The increase was due to the production of the two large-scale mines that are currently operating in the country: the Mirador copper mine, which belongs to Ecuacorriente, and the Fruta del Norte gold mine, which is owned by Lundin Gold.

The ministry said 2022 was the first year that those mines reached 100% production capacity.

Exports from small-scale mines also registered strong growth in 2022, increasing 47% to US$751mn.

Minerals represent the Andean nation's fourth biggest export item, after oil, shrimp and bananas.