Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor
Ecuador wants Chinese contractor Sinohydro, which built the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant, to take over the hydro's operation for the next 30 years and reimburse the State for investments, energy and mines minister Fernando Santos told BNamericas.
After a public investment of more than US$3.4 billion – financed in part by a US$1.68bn loan from China's Eximbank – and the construction of a 500MW transmission line, Coca Codo Sinclair entered into operations in 2016.
But to this day, the biggest hydro in the country has not met public works reception criteria due to thousands of cracks found in its massive structure since 2018, according to a report from the comptroller general's office.
“We will talk with Sinohydro to try to solve the Coca Codo Sinclair problem. Sinohyrdo would take over the operation of the plant; it would pay us back what it cost us, with a discount from what it has already generated. And we would sign an energy supply contract at a commercial price,” Santos told BNamericas.
The head of the national assembly’s oversight committee, Fernando Villavicencio, recommended that the project not be certified. In a phone and text interview with BNamericas, he said that the hydro has "17,499 irreparable cracks" and that the runners of turbines No. 4 and 6 have suffered excessive wear and tear, while the steel used for the distributor modules is not suitable for hydroelectric plants.
The planned capacity is 1,500MW, but the plant currently generates only around 800MW, according to the energy and mines ministry.
"Not only does it generate only about half of its capacity, but it's also threatened by the Coca river's erosion. The plant is at serious risk, which is why we want to transfer it back to the builders," Santos added.
The minister says Sinohydro believes it can repair the plant, return the State's investment, and sign PPAs. The government, for its part, will hire a bank to negotiate the reimbursable amount.
At stake, according to Ecuador's minister, is the international reputation of the Chinese state-run contractor. "The world's most important newspapers have said that this is the biggest project outside of China and the most poorly executed."
News in: Electric Power (Ecuador)
Ecuador awards power grid service contracts
The works total US$23mn and will be carried out over two years.
Ecuador designs a roadmap for the production and use of green hydrogen with the aim of advancing towards the energy...
Green hydrogen can be used as a sustainable fuel and become a key energy source to achieve the decarbonization of the planet and combat climate cha...
