Ecuador
News

Ecuador set to award Intracampos acreage

Bnamericas
Licensing & Concessions Tenders Crude oil Onshore
Ecuador set to award Intracampos acreage

Ecuador's government is scheduled to award contracts this month for blocks offered in the Intracampos II oil licensing round.

The call for northern Amazon areas Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Este and VHR Oeste in Sucumbíos province was issued in October 2022, with forecast investment of US$2.1bn to add 18,000-24,000b/d.

In May, Andes Petroleum, Petrobell, Petrolamerec and Petrolia submitted offers to the energy and mines ministry. No bids were entered for Lumbaqui and Tetete Sur.

The potential winners are Petrolamerec (VHR Este, Saywa) and Petrobell (VHR Oeste), ministry information shows.

Contract signing would follow by month-end and contract registration by the end of January.

The contracts’ exploration period will be up to four years, extendable by two years, and up to 20 years for production, which also may be extended “according to what is established in the development plan of the area and whenever it suits the interests of the State.”

Saywa: 133,520ha, prospective resources of 18.2Mb (million barrels) and expected API degree of 14º-17º.

VHR Este: 8,913ha, prospective resources of 33.7Mb and expected API degree of 21º-28º.

VHR Oeste: 8,913ha, prospective resources of 9.85Mb and expected API degree of 21º-28º.

Source: Petroecuador


Read EP Petroecuador achieves two new milestones and exceeds 400 thousand barrels of oil per day

[insight#259047539]

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Ecuador set to award Intracampos acreage

Ecuador set to award Intracampos acreage

The call for six northern jungle blocks was issued in October 2022.

PetroTal Announces Q3 2023 Financial and Operating Results

PetroTal Announces Q3 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Q3 2023 average sales and production of 11,553 bopd and 10,909 bopd respectively

Between January and September 2023, EP Petroecuador's three refining centers reached a national production of 39,827,530.73 barrels

Between January and September 2023, EP Petroecuador's three refining centers reached a national production of 39,82...

EP Petroecuador continues with the bidding process within the Amistad Field, Block 6

EP Petroecuador continues with the bidding process within the Amistad Field, Block 6

EP Petroecuador transported a total of 83,519,044.82 barrels of crude oil in the third quarter

EP Petroecuador transported a total of 83,519,044.82 barrels of crude oil in the third quarter

Ecuador's next president will have to deal with investor caution

Ecuador's next president will have to deal with investor caution

Gran Tierra sharpens Colombia focus, bides time on Ecuador

Gran Tierra sharpens Colombia focus, bides time on Ecuador

Ecuador declared the Expiration of Block 45

Ecuador declared the Expiration of Block 45

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Including the Highest Production Since the Second Quarter of 2019

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Including the Highest Production Since the Second Quar...

EP Petroecuador achieves two new milestones and exceeds 400 thousand barrels of oil per day

EP Petroecuador achieves two new milestones and exceeds 400 thousand barrels of oil per day

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 31
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 years ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Tesca Ingeniería del Ecuador, S.A.  (Tesca)
  • Tesca Ingeniería del Ecuador, S.A. (Tesca) is an Ecuadorian engeering and construction company, branch of the Spanish firm Mantenimientos, Ayuda a la Explotación y Servicios, S....
  • Company: Sertecpet S.A.  (Sertecpet)
  • The Colombian company Sertecpet offers solutions to the upstream, midstream and downstream energy sector. The company provides evaluation of oil wells, surface equipment (proces...
  • Company: OCP Ecuador S.A.  (OCP Ecuador)
  • Oleoductos de Crudos Pesados Ecuador S.A. (OCP Ecuador S.A.) is a private Ecuadorian company aimed at the transport, storage and delivery of crude oil. Since 2003, OCP Ecuador S...
  • Company: Grupo Noroccidental
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy compliance consultation

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy compliance consultation

Overcoming Challenges in APEC's Post-Pandemic Recovery

Overcoming Challenges in APEC's Post-Pandemic Recovery

Petrobras’ economic interests expected to remain safeguarded

Petrobras’ economic interests expected to remain safeguarded

Statkraft lands concession for 150MW Peru solar project

Statkraft lands concession for 150MW Peru solar project

Peru takes new step to structure fertilizer project

Peru takes new step to structure fertilizer project