Bnamericas

Ecuador set to award Intracampos acreage
Ecuador's government is scheduled to award contracts this month for blocks offered in the Intracampos II oil licensing round.
The call for northern Amazon areas Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Este and VHR Oeste in Sucumbíos province was issued in October 2022, with forecast investment of US$2.1bn to add 18,000-24,000b/d.
In May, Andes Petroleum, Petrobell, Petrolamerec and Petrolia submitted offers to the energy and mines ministry. No bids were entered for Lumbaqui and Tetete Sur.
The potential winners are Petrolamerec (VHR Este, Saywa) and Petrobell (VHR Oeste), ministry information shows.
Contract signing would follow by month-end and contract registration by the end of January.
The contracts’ exploration period will be up to four years, extendable by two years, and up to 20 years for production, which also may be extended “according to what is established in the development plan of the area and whenever it suits the interests of the State.”
Saywa: 133,520ha, prospective resources of 18.2Mb (million barrels) and expected API degree of 14º-17º.
VHR Este: 8,913ha, prospective resources of 33.7Mb and expected API degree of 21º-28º.
VHR Oeste: 8,913ha, prospective resources of 9.85Mb and expected API degree of 21º-28º.
