El Salvador's government submitted a bill to congress to foster investment by local and global technology companies.

Dubbed the law for the promotion of innovation and technological manufacturing, the proposed legislation was presented on Friday to the president of congress, Ernesto Castro, by economy minister María Luisa Hayem.

With the bill, the government said it vows to make El Salvador a leader in Central America in innovation and technology.

According to the government, the country currently works with 50 institutions and large technology companies, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

The bill contemplates benefits such as exemptions from municipal taxes and payments on capital gains, as well as exemptions from import duties on goods needed for the development of technology.

Companies engaged in programming, modeling and system development using artificial intelligence, cloud-related services and technological manufacturing would be exempt from these taxes. The benefits would last for 15 years.

“At the request of President Nayib Bukele, we bring an initiative that will promote innovation in the country's technology sector. With the initiative … we seek to generate more specialized jobs in the country,” Hayem said, according to a release issued by the congressional news service.

The proposed legislation also aims to "revamp" the economy and expand opportunities for training talent and create better-paid employment, although details have not been made public.

HUBS

It remains to be seen if the benefits will be enough to raise the country's status in the region when it comes to tech investments.

In Central America, Costa Rica has stood out in recent years as a key technological hub, such as for nearshoring, with several multinational companies providing technical and IT consulting services to other geographies from the country.

Costa Rica could also host a new datacenter hub for the region.

Mexico, due to its proximity to the United States, trade agreements with its northern neighbors and the new post-pandemic value chain arrangements, has also seen greater investment from companies in the manufacturing and technological sectors in the wake of nearshoring.

Castro, however, said he is confident that the new law has the potential to make El Salvador an "attractive place for business investment."

"This initiative includes the development of software, cloud services, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, among others. Companies will create highly demanded technology. We invite investors to set their sights on the country. As parliament, we will give our support to this initiative so that the country can continue to be transformed," Castro was quoted as saying.