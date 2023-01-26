Mexico
News

Electric vehicle momentum picking up in Mexico with new investments

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Private Investment Electric vehicles

The BMW Group and Evergo will invest US$200mn to install more than 4,000 public electric vehicle charging stations in and around Mexico City in the next five years.

Evergo will build the stations, while BMW will promote their use through the sale of electric cars.

They will be deployed in and next to shopping malls, industrial complexes, offices, and on highways, Mexican press reported the companies as saying.

The stations’ power supply will initially come from federal utility CFE, which generates roughly 60% of its electricity through thermal sources, and at a later stage the energy will come from renewable sources.

For that, the two firms plan to build a solar park with battery storage capacity, press reported without specific project details.

Earlier this month, electric vehicle manufacturer Cenntro Automotive said it would invest US$200mn to produce lithium-ion batteries in the state of Nuevo León.

The company is looking to sell its Metro, Logistar 100, Logistar 200 and Logistar 260 vehicles to businesses and transportation firms.

The “Three Amigos” summit earlier this month left new commitments in the electric vehicle space, with Mexico, Canada and the US pledging to develop common standards for charging stations. The Mexican government has also made a zero-emission pledge for all cars sold locally from 2040.

Mexico's US$48bn plan Sonora is aimed at turning Nuevo León into an electric vehicle production hub, as well as a cross-border supplier of clean energy.

News in: Electric Power (Mexico)

AMLO offers dialogue to Canadian companies

Mexico's President López Obrador said he discussed with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau investments in the energy and mining sectors to resolve dis...

Three Amigos Summit reveals new focus on hydrogen

At the North American Leaders Summit (NALS), the US, Mexico and Canada pledged to develop a North American clean hydrogen market, including potenti...

Environmental authority approves US$250mn transmission line for Puerto Peñasco park

All 3 candidates to lead Mexican energy watchdog back govt policy

Agreement to Jointly Evaluate Geothermal Energy Projects

What's at stake for the energy sector in the North American Leaders’ Summit?

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

Mexico power watch: CRE appointment shortlist, US$200mn CFE credit line

Developer halts work on US$115mn Mexico solar park

Mexican miner Minosa under bankruptcy protection

Liberty Costa Rica secures US$450mn to finance investments in mobile networks and fiber optics

Entel entering new business phase in Chile after reaching 'comfortable' position

Brazil LPG distributor complains about market distortion

Electric vehicle momentum picking up in Mexico with new investments

Ecuador declares illegal mining a threat to national security

