Electricity rate cost remains the same for residential and commercial sectors; industrialists will receive incentives for self-generation of energy
Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 01, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.