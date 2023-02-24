Enel Distribución Perú - Important fact
Important fact Enel Distribución Peru
Lima, February 24, 2023 Securities Market Superintendency – SMV Av. Santa Cruz No. 315 Miraflores.
Subject: Fact of Importance
Dear Sirs:
In compliance with the provisions of article 28 of the Single Ordered Text of the Securities Market Law (Supreme Decree No. 093-2002-EF) and the Regulation of Important Facts and Confidential Information (CONASEV Resolution No. 005-2014 -SMV-01) we hereby comply with informing that the note published today in the morning by Bloomberg, titled “China Southern Weighing Bid for $3 Billion Enel Peru Assets, Sources Say”, has been taken note of, which indicates that China Southern Power Grid Co. is considering making a binding offer for the Enel Group's power distribution operations in Peru.
Our parent company, Enel, has informed us that China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Ltd. is carrying out a due diligence process in relation to Enel Distribución Perú SAA
In this regard, we comply with informing that we do not have information regarding the status of the negotiations, nor about the amount of the eventual transaction. Without another particular, we remain of you.
Sincerely,
Stock Market Representative
Enel Distribution Peru SAA
