Peru
Press Release

Enel Distribución Perú - Important fact

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Radial Primary Distribution Smart Grids Rural Electrification systems Network Upgrades Mergers & Acquisitions

Important fact Enel Distribución Peru

Lima, February 24, 2023 Securities Market Superintendency – SMV Av. Santa Cruz No. 315 Miraflores.

Subject: Fact of Importance

Dear Sirs:

In compliance with the provisions of article 28 of the Single Ordered Text of the Securities Market Law (Supreme Decree No. 093-2002-EF) and the Regulation of Important Facts and Confidential Information (CONASEV Resolution No. 005-2014 -SMV-01) we hereby comply with informing that the note published today in the morning by Bloomberg, titled “China Southern Weighing Bid for $3 Billion Enel Peru Assets, Sources Say”, has been taken note of, which indicates that China Southern Power Grid Co. is considering making a binding offer for the Enel Group's power distribution operations in Peru.

Our parent company, Enel, has informed us that China Southern Power Grid International (HK) Co., Ltd. is carrying out a due diligence process in relation to Enel Distribución Perú SAA

In this regard, we comply with informing that we do not have information regarding the status of the negotiations, nor about the amount of the eventual transaction. Without another particular, we remain of you.

Sincerely,

Stock Market Representative

Enel Distribution Peru SAA

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Peru)

Peru: A year with few advances in the regulatory framework that does not allow more competition in the energy sector

Peru: A year with few advances in the regulatory framework that does not allow more competition in the energy sector

A year with few advances in the regulatory framework that does not allow more competition in the energy sector

Snapshot: The US$6.7bn spending plans of Enel in LatAm

Snapshot: The US$6.7bn spending plans of Enel in LatAm

Two major Latin American units of Italian energy giant Enel plan to invest a combined US$6.7bn in 2023-25, almost all in South America.

Peru- MINEM: Portfolio of rural electrification projects in Puno amounts to S/ 352 million

Peru- MINEM: Portfolio of rural electrification projects in Puno amounts to S/ 352 million

Peru: ISA REP and the PUCP seek an ally to carry out an open innovation project

Peru: ISA REP and the PUCP seek an ally to carry out an open innovation project

Peru’s Luz del Sur raises US$30mn

Peru’s Luz del Sur raises US$30mn

Enel X Way Perú and Autopista del Norte sign agreement to install the first fast electric charging network on Panamericana Norte highway

Enel X Way Perú and Autopista del Norte sign agreement to install the first fast electric charging network on Panam...

ISA CTM project to reinforce electricity service in Lima already 40% complete

ISA CTM project to reinforce electricity service in Lima already 40% complete

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

Colombian energy firms line up US$580mn in financing

Peru: Energy and Mining Commission receives technical opinions on the use of Green Hydrogen

Peru: Energy and Mining Commission receives technical opinions on the use of Green Hydrogen

Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint

Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C.  (Fertisur)
  • Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur) is a Peruvian chemicals manufacturer engaged in the production, distribution and export of various products to the agricultural, mining a...

Latest news

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Colombia's Alpha, Beta wind farms facing delays

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Brazil to analyze situation of Karpowership's floating thermal plants

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Colombia has no agreement to import Venezuelan gas – official

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Harnessing Mexico's nearshoring potential in services

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime

Vista builds oil momentum in Argentina, seeks dollars under promotional regime