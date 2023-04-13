Engecampo Engenharia won a Petrobras tender to carry out revamp works on the first train (Trem 1) at Brazil’s Abreu e Lima (Rnest) oil refinery (pictured) in Pernambuco state, a source close to the matter told BNamericas.

As previously reported by BNamericas, the company’s bid was 96.7mn reais (US$19mn), while Norteng’s offer was 176mn reais.

After negotiations with the federal oil company, the final price was settled at 91.7mn reais.

Meanwhile, Petrobras is carrying out a competitive process to hire services to finish construction of Rnest Trem 1’s petroleum coke patio.

The tender documents are available on the company’s procurement website Petronect under ID number 7004022810.

Rnest began operations in 2014, with capacity to process 130,000b/d.

After failing to sell the refinery in a first attempt, Petrobras included the construction of the plant’s second refining train in its business plan to attract potential buyers.

But, with the change in the federal administration, the state-run firm’s refining divestments were halted.

As President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva intends to boost Brazil’s refining capacity, Petrobras is expected to build Rnest’s second train itself, increasing its processing capacity to 230,000b/d.