This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Petroecuador release.

EP Petroecuador reports that, at 02:30 a.m. today, March 2, 2023, the company started operations on the Shushufindi-Quito Pipeline, after completing the preventive tasks carried out by technicians from the state oil company and the Army Corps of Engineers, to secure the pipeline in the Marker River area, Napo province.

The General Manager (acting) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, stated that this infrastructure began with the pumping of base gasoline from Sucumbíos to the El Beaterio Terminal in Quito and LPG for the Oyambaro Terminal. At the moment it transports approximately 10,000 barrels of fuel per day. In addition, she stated that the lifting of the declaration of Force Majeure for oil exploration and production and export activities will be analyzed, considering that the progressive startup of the wells in the Amazon fields has begun.

With the completion of these works, EP Petroecuador will start the construction of the variants: the eighth for the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and the sixth for the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct. The work will be coordinated jointly with the private company OCP Ecuador SA, (which operates the OCP). Two options are currently being analyzed to work on the new variants: the first, 600 meters above the Marker River; and, the second proposal located 3.7 kilometers in the upper part to take as much distance as possible from the river and the Reventador volcano. The purpose is to have these emerging options until the final variant is made.

The state oil company will continue to implement preventive measures to safeguard the infrastructure of SOTE and the Poliducto in the Marker River area, and the regressive erosion of the Coca and Quijos Rivers and their tributaries.