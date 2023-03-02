EP Petroecuador began operations on the Shushufindi – Quito pipeline
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Petroecuador release.
EP Petroecuador reports that, at 02:30 a.m. today, March 2, 2023, the company started operations on the Shushufindi-Quito Pipeline, after completing the preventive tasks carried out by technicians from the state oil company and the Army Corps of Engineers, to secure the pipeline in the Marker River area, Napo province.
The General Manager (acting) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, stated that this infrastructure began with the pumping of base gasoline from Sucumbíos to the El Beaterio Terminal in Quito and LPG for the Oyambaro Terminal. At the moment it transports approximately 10,000 barrels of fuel per day. In addition, she stated that the lifting of the declaration of Force Majeure for oil exploration and production and export activities will be analyzed, considering that the progressive startup of the wells in the Amazon fields has begun.
With the completion of these works, EP Petroecuador will start the construction of the variants: the eighth for the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and the sixth for the Shushufindi - Quito Polyduct. The work will be coordinated jointly with the private company OCP Ecuador SA, (which operates the OCP). Two options are currently being analyzed to work on the new variants: the first, 600 meters above the Marker River; and, the second proposal located 3.7 kilometers in the upper part to take as much distance as possible from the river and the Reventador volcano. The purpose is to have these emerging options until the final variant is made.
The state oil company will continue to implement preventive measures to safeguard the infrastructure of SOTE and the Poliducto in the Marker River area, and the regressive erosion of the Coca and Quijos Rivers and their tributaries.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Ecuador planning regional fuel hub
The country’s demand for derivatives in January-November rose 8.3%.
EP Petroecuador obtains environmental licenses to increase production
EP Petroecuador obtains environmental licenses to increase production
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: High Conversion Refinery in the Coastal Region of Ecuador
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Field Tambococha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Central East Megablock Pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Field Guanta Dureno
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Block 79
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Bloque 78
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Bloque 77
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Bloque 76
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Bloque 72
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Bloque 71
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Genesys
- Company: Oxy Supply Company S.A. (OxyEcuador)
- Company: Sokoloil
- Company: Shaya Ecuador S.A.
- Company: Consultora Vera y Asociados
- Company: Sambito S.A.
- Company: Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda. (Bagant Ecuatoriana)
-
Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda, is an Ecuadoran company that provides equipment for construction projects such as framework, scaffolding, machinery and cranes. Bagant was founded ...
- Company: Ecuempire Cia. Ltda.
-
Ecuempire Cia. Ltda. is an Ecuadorian construction company engaged in providing EPC services for areas such as oil & gas, environment, roads, hospitals, government buildings and...