EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022
Petroecuador Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
During the first two months of 2023, EP Petroecuador dispatched a total of 625,524,567 gallons of fuel for the different segments nationwide, of which: 367,472,255 gallons were for the automotive segment, 155,277,449 gallons for the industrial segment, 47,739,926 gallons for international shipping, 19,260,163 gallons for air, 17,776,788 for national shipping, 11,270,813 gallons for special industrial and 6,727,172 gallons for artisanal fishing.
This was reported by the General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, today during a technical tour of the facilities of the El Beaterio Clean Products Terminal, located south of Quito, where she verified the operation and timely dispatch, with quality and volume.
These volumes, he said, represent 17.19% (107,554,795 gallons) more than in 2022, the year in which a total of 517,969,772 gallons were delivered, dispatched from the clean product terminals, own service stations and affiliates of the public company, according to data from the National Marketing Management.
The state oil company attended during this two-month period the internal demand for hydrocarbons, despite adverse situations such as the suspension of pumping by the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and the Shushufindi - Quito Pipeline (the latter transports base gasoline to the Terminal El Beaterio and LPG to the Oyambaro Clean Products Terminal) using the stored product and complying with the schedules established for the delivery of the shipments foreseen in hydrocarbon imports.
The National Government, through EP Petroecuador, guarantees the supply of fuels on a national scale for the benefit of all Ecuadorians. The company currently has a sufficient stock of fuels in its refineries and clean product terminals.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Ecuador: Termogas Machala increased its electricity generation by 23%
Termogas Machala increased its electricity generation by 23%
SLB sees Guyana, Suriname helping drive offshore growth
Latin America accounted for 20.5% of the oilfield services company's fourth quarter revenue.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: VHR Oeste block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Saywa block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Tetete Sur block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Block 61-Auca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Modernization, Expansion and Comprehensive Operation of the Esmeraldas Refinery and Implementation of the High Conversion Process
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Blanca-Vinita field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block 6 (former Block 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Amistad field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: El Aromo terminal and El Aromo - Monteverde pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Field Parahuacu
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Genesys
- Company: Oxy Supply Company S.A. (OxyEcuador)
- Company: Sokoloil
- Company: Shaya Ecuador S.A.
- Company: Consultora Vera y Asociados
- Company: Sambito S.A.
- Company: Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda. (Bagant Ecuatoriana)
-
Bagant Ecuatoriana Cía. Ltda, is an Ecuadoran company that provides equipment for construction projects such as framework, scaffolding, machinery and cranes. Bagant was founded ...
- Company: Ecuempire Cia. Ltda.
-
Ecuempire Cia. Ltda. is an Ecuadorian construction company engaged in providing EPC services for areas such as oil & gas, environment, roads, hospitals, government buildings and...