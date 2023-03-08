Ecuador
Press Release

EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Fuel Sales

Petroecuador Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

During the first two months of 2023, EP Petroecuador dispatched a total of 625,524,567 gallons of fuel for the different segments nationwide, of which: 367,472,255 gallons were for the automotive segment, 155,277,449 gallons for the industrial segment, 47,739,926 gallons for international shipping, 19,260,163 gallons for air, 17,776,788 for national shipping, 11,270,813 gallons for special industrial and 6,727,172 gallons for artisanal fishing.

This was reported by the General Manager (S) of EP Petroecuador, María Elisa Soledispa, today during a technical tour of the facilities of the El Beaterio Clean Products Terminal, located south of Quito, where she verified the operation and timely dispatch, with quality and volume.

These volumes, he said, represent 17.19% (107,554,795 gallons) more than in 2022, the year in which a total of 517,969,772 gallons were delivered, dispatched from the clean product terminals, own service stations and affiliates of the public company, according to data from the National Marketing Management.

The state oil company attended during this two-month period the internal demand for hydrocarbons, despite adverse situations such as the suspension of pumping by the Trans-Ecuadorian Oil Pipeline System (SOTE) and the Shushufindi - Quito Pipeline (the latter transports base gasoline to the Terminal El Beaterio and LPG to the Oyambaro Clean Products Terminal) using the stored product and complying with the schedules established for the delivery of the shipments foreseen in hydrocarbon imports.

The National Government, through EP Petroecuador, guarantees the supply of fuels on a national scale for the benefit of all Ecuadorians. The company currently has a sufficient stock of fuels in its refineries and clean product terminals.


