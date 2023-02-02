This Petroecuador statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

EP Petroecuador continues working for the timely provision of high quality fuels to Ecuadorian consumers. This January 31, after a public tender, it awarded the purchase of 1,120,000 barrels of Diesel Oil, to the company Trafigura PTE. LTD. which offered a spread of USD -3.22 per barrel, which placed it as the most favorable offer.

Diesel Oil is a product that is distributed nationwide and supplies different market segments, such as industrial and automotive.

Thirty-nine companies qualified in the Registry of Suppliers of the International Trade Management of the public oil company were invited to this public process for the importation of Diesel Oil. There were two offers and eleven excuses. Bids were from Tartan Oil LLc. with a differential of USD +1.91 per barrel and the company Trafigura Pte. Ltd., with a differential of USD -3.22 per barrel, being the winning bid.

The deliveries of the four (4) shipments of Diesel Oil have been planned for the next February-March period. This purchase is governed under the Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) Marker Midpoint – Prompt Pipeline of the United States Gulf Coast.

Delegates from the state oil company, sector entities and bidder companies participated in the opening session.

EP Petroecuador carries out transparent tenders for the purchase and sale of hydrocarbons in the international market, in accordance with the policies of the National Government. The openings are broadcast live, via Facebook Live.