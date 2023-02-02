Ecuador
Press Release

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 02, 2023
Fuel Sales

This Petroecuador statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system

EP Petroecuador continues working for the timely provision of high quality fuels to Ecuadorian consumers. This January 31, after a public tender, it awarded the purchase of 1,120,000 barrels of Diesel Oil, to the company Trafigura PTE. LTD. which offered a spread of USD -3.22 per barrel, which placed it as the most favorable offer.

Diesel Oil is a product that is distributed nationwide and supplies different market segments, such as industrial and automotive.

Thirty-nine companies qualified in the Registry of Suppliers of the International Trade Management of the public oil company were invited to this public process for the importation of Diesel Oil. There were two offers and eleven excuses. Bids were from Tartan Oil LLc. with a differential of USD +1.91 per barrel and the company Trafigura Pte. Ltd., with a differential of USD -3.22 per barrel, being the winning bid.

The deliveries of the four (4) shipments of Diesel Oil have been planned for the next February-March period. This purchase is governed under the Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) Marker Midpoint – Prompt Pipeline of the United States Gulf Coast.

Delegates from the state oil company, sector entities and bidder companies participated in the opening session.

EP Petroecuador carries out transparent tenders for the purchase and sale of hydrocarbons in the international market, in accordance with the policies of the National Government. The openings are broadcast live, via Facebook Live.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Frontera Energy updates 2022 capital and production guidance

Frontera Energy updates 2022 capital and production guidance

Frontera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Ecuador energy procurement watch

Ecuador energy procurement watch

Advanced metering infrastructure contract awarded, and crude and fuel pipelines tender declared void.

EP Petroecuador carries out dispatch tests of the new 89-octane Eco Plus gasoline at the Esmeraldas Refinery

EP Petroecuador carries out dispatch tests of the new 89-octane Eco Plus gasoline at the Esmeraldas Refinery

Ecuador plans to award 11 oil projects this year

Ecuador plans to award 11 oil projects this year

More than eight thousand people participated in the Socialization Process of the Intracampos Oil Round II

More than eight thousand people participated in the Socialization Process of the Intracampos Oil Round II

EP Petroecuador adds more than 2,150 barrels of oil from the Pucuna field, active Palo Azul, in Orellana.

EP Petroecuador adds more than 2,150 barrels of oil from the Pucuna field, active Palo Azul, in Orellana.

Ecuador reissues call for fuel pipeline revamp studies

Ecuador reissues call for fuel pipeline revamp studies

Ecuador's oil policy hits another roadblock

Ecuador's oil policy hits another roadblock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations and Financial Update

General Manager of EP Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño: "We have recovered oil production by 99%"

General Manager of EP Petroecuador, Ítalo Cedeño: "We have recovered oil production by 99%"

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

How Chile's net zero quest could turn it into a decarbonization pioneer

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

EP Petroecuador to buy diesel through public tender

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

YPFB to sell 4.7Mm3 of fuels to productive and service sectors

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Frontera details US$385-455mn capital spending plan

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender

Puerto Rico opens renewable energy, storage tender