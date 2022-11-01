Colombia
Press Release

EPM awarded the Colombian firm Schrader Camargo SAS the completion of the civil works of units 3 and 4 of Hidroituango, which are part of the first stage of the project

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Hydro Dam Contract Awarded

