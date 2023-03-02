ERM Press Release

ERM, the world's largest sustainability consultancy, has acquired NINT, a Latin America-based consulting firm that provides advisory services on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues and sustainable finance with a focus on financial institutions, corporations and other key organizations in the financial sector ecosystem.

NINT's team of experts brings a blend of business and technical skills at the intersection of strategy, finance and sustainability advice to further enhance end-to-end ERM solutions for investors, issuers and stakeholders in Latin America. As a leading player and pioneer in the sustainable debt market in Latin America, NINT brings deep technical knowledge and experience to provide independent assessments of debt issuance, develop frameworks for sustainable financing, and structure debt instruments with sustainability benefits.

Paulo Santos, managing partner of the ERM Business Unit in Brazil, said: “Sustainable finance is a key tool to meet climate commitments and facilitate investments to solve other sustainability challenges. The NINT team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this space, which will strengthen the value we can provide to our clients in Latin America and around the world. We are very excited to welcome NINT to ERM.”

Gustavo Pimentel, Founding Partner and CEO of NINT, said: “We welcome this opportunity to join ERM, who share our core values and commitment to sustainability, including a focus on professional development, learning, collaboration, and work driven. by the impact. At this unique point in our organization's journey, we look forward to accelerating our impact with clients in geographies beyond Latin America and providing our team with new projects and opportunities for professional growth."

About NINT

NINT is a consultancy in Latin America focused on sustainable finance and advice on ESG issues for financial institutions, corporations, civil society organizations and the public sector. NINT advises clients to advance the integration of sustainability and ESG criteria into decision-making processes related to investments, capital market transactions, risk management and strategy development.

NINT offers a full suite of specialized services, including:

• Sustainable Debt Advice: Technical advice for developing and structuring green, social and sustainable ("GSS") debt instruments and sustainable financing frameworks, as well as independent assessments of GSS debt transactions against sustainability standards.

• ESG Consulting: Consulting to develop and implement strategies related to ESG issues, including governance, climate change and investor communications.

• ESG investment and due diligence: Development and implementation of best practices to manage and integrate ESG risks, impacts and opportunities in credit and investment processes.

• Program Management: Design and facilitation of multi-stakeholder initiatives that advance sustainable finance issues in the broader marketplace or improve the ESG practices of financial market participants.

• Sustainable Finance Research: Studies and analysis on ESG sectors, markets and topics for investors and other providers of capital for sustainable investments.

Founded in 2011 and with more than 100 professionals in 5 countries, NINT serves the entire financial sector ecosystem, including a wide range of financial institutions (eg asset managers, private equity, commercial banks, development banks). In addition to financial institutions and corporations, NINT also serves civil society and public organizations representing key stakeholders influencing the financial sector, through funding the environment, climate change, low carbon infrastructure and other sustainability issues.

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the world's largest sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world's leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking business opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM's diverse team of more than 7,500 world-class experts in more than 170 offices in 39 countries, supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM's deep technical expertise, clients are well positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk and social issues. ERM calls this capability its "boots to boardroom" approach: an end-to-end service model that enables ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance organizations' executive-level or field goals.

