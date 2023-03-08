Brazil
News

Fertilizer giant Mosaic to invest US$150mn in Brazil's Sergipe state

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Potash Fertilizer Private Investment Mining Companies Capex
Mosaic, the largest US producer of phosphates and potash fertilizers, announced a plan to invest 800mn reais (US$154mn) in Brazil’s Sergipe state.

The investment will be in the company's Taquari-Vassouras complex in Rosário do Catete to keep extracting sylvinite used in the processing of potash to at least 2030, according to a Mosaic release.

The investment will be used to acquire equipment and improve infrastructure, the company said.

With the installation of the machinery, scheduled for 2024, processing of potash will rise to 450,000t/y compared to 300,000t last year, it added.

In February, Mosaic unveiled a plan to invest 400mn reais to build a fertilizer mixing and storage unit in Palmeirante, in Tocantins state, which is expected to start operations in the first half of 2025.

With Brazil being a global agriculture powerhouse and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on prices, the government has sought to attract companies to produce fertilizers in order to reduce dependence on imported products.

Of mining companies’ estimated US$50bn capex in 2023-27, US$5.2bn will go to fertilizer operations, according to Brazil’s mining association Ibram.

