Fertilizer giant Mosaic to invest US$80mn in Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Private Investment Capex Commodities Fertilizer Mining Companies
Mosaic, the largest US producer of phosphates and potash fertilizers, unveiled a plan to invest 400mn reais (US$80mn) in its Brazilian operations. 

The company will build a fertilizer mixing and storage unit in the municipality of Palmeirante, in Tocantins state.

"Our plan is to start [construction] in May, with the expectation of completing the works in two years and entering into operation in the first half of 2025, generating 300 new jobs in the region and with an estimated investment of 400mn reais," said Mosaic Fertilizantes director Henrique de Oliveira in a press release.

The investment announcement was made during a meeting between representatives of the company and the state government.

The Florida-based parent company has six phosphate mines and one potash mine, and besides production is also active in imports, sales and distribution of fertilizers.

With Brazil being a global agriculture powerhouse and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on prices, the government has sought to attract companies to produce fertilizers in the country in order to reduce dependence on imported products.

Of the estimated capex of US$50bn between 2023-2027 for mining firms operating in Brazil, US$5.22bn will go to the fertilizer segment, according to the country's mining association Ibram.

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

The investment, in partnership with Lundin Mining, is partially driven by demand in the electric vehicle market.  

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

ANM wants to modernize its systems to speed up processes.

Brazil's miners to invest US$50bn through 2027

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Brazil reinforces tailings dams inspections

Brazil's Mato Grosso state sees major mining sector growth potential

Pará state concludes probe over Vale's local operations

Brazil mining watch

Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining

Lula bans mining on indigenous lands

Lula set to seek investments, diversify trade during China trip

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Mexico tax authority publishes effective rates for iron ore mining and metals refining

Brazil's Paraná state readies port terminal auction

Mexico’s top 5 highway firms

