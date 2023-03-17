Press release from the Presidency of Guatemala

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Today an agreement was signed in the context of the Entrepreneur Route program of the Ministry of Economy, within the Work Plan of the Government of the President of the Republic, Dr. Alejandro Giammattei, whose objective is to empower the MSMEs in the country and support entrepreneurs to boost the local economy and competitiveness. This is the signing of a joint agreement between Bantrab and Tigo Money to promote new opportunities for financial inclusion.

This agreement will allow mobile financial services to be obtained through the electronic wallet, Tigo Money, making transactions interoperable between users with access to traditional banking and those who do not have banking services in a 100% digital way, and without the use of money. cash. The alliance of Tigo Money and the Bantrab Financial Group is carried out with the support of the Government of Guatemala and the Ministry of Economy, which seeks to promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and savings.

With this alliance, the banked population will have access to carry out transactions from their accounts, to send money to anyone with a mobile device through Tigo Money, and users of the Tigo Money electronic wallet will be able to send money to bank accounts. This makes it possible for interoperability between the banked and the unbanked to be carried out without the use of cash in an easy, fast, secure and inclusive manner. Both companies thus seek to facilitate and promote the financial inclusion of the 56% of adults who still lack financial products and services in Guatemala.

“Our mission is to promote the well-being of workers and access to the banking system is key to achieving it. Tigo Money will contribute its technology and extensive coverage, while Bantrab will provide its solidity and extensive financial portfolio, as well as its 178 business centers and 274 bank agents”, explains Jorge Mondal, President of Bantrab's Board of Directors.

The Tigo Money and Bantrab alliance will also favor entrepreneurship and job creation. “We will contribute to economic growth through financial inclusion, with the support of both entities we will promote access to financial services for the entire population. Likewise, we will promote the use of the digital ecosystem with electronic money and we will offer new channels to deposit and withdraw funds. Providing tools that digitize the use of money improves and encourages the ability to save, which generates prosperity and development in the population”, says Carlos Navarrete, CEO of Tigo Guatemala.

The Minister of Economy, Dr. Janio Rosales, regarding this tripartite alliance, stated: "This strategy is designed for the participation of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs from micro, small or medium-sized companies, whose common goal is to take advantage of new opportunities and financial services, to support the development of entrepreneurship in Guatemala and promote, in an inclusive manner, the generation of employment and prosperity throughout the territory”.

"We are sure that, through the Ministry of Economy, with Bantrab and Tigo Money, we will be the best ally of entrepreneurs and businessmen in the MSME sector," he concluded.

About Bantrab

The Bantrab Financial Group was founded in 1966 and is currently made up of a bank, a finance company, a brokerage firm and an insurance company. Its financial strength and the strength of its Corporate Governance motivated the US firm Fitch Ratings to change the credit risk outlook from stable to positive in 2022.

Bantrab achieved unprecedented results last year. Its assets registered a year-on-year growth of 12% and the credit portfolio, 24%. The institution advances in its technological transformation. In fact, it was the first in the Guatemalan banking system to offer 100% digital onboarding and, currently, its clients carry out 36% of transactions through electronic channels.

The Group promotes a Well-being Strategy that rests on three pillars: financial, social and digital. For this reason, in addition to providing tools to provide liquidity to workers, it supports financial education, labor inclusion and sports initiatives.

About Tigo Guatemala

Tigo Guatemala is the leading provider of fixed and mobile communications services in Guatemala, it provides mobile services, cable television, broadband Internet and mobile financial services under the Tigo brand, 100% owned by Millicom International Cellular SA Tigo Guatemala offers the widest range of 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, HFC, WTTx and DTH networks in the country. With 11.6 million subscribers, the market share is approximately 63.8% for mobile users, 37.8% for Cable TV and 42.9% for Fixed Broadband. Established in 1990 as the first mobile operator in Guatemala, it has maintained a leading position in the market since 2007, following the entry of additional mobile operators in 1999. In July 2022, Tigo became the first telephone operator to offer 5G in Guatemala.



