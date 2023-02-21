Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, says Ramírez de la O
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Statement from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP)
- The Secretary of Finance presides over the ceremony of the 90th anniversary of Banobras
Financing for the priority projects of the current administration is a catalyst that makes it possible to meet both the goals of the National Development Plan and the institutional and sectoral goals of the Federal Government, and of state and municipal governments.
This was stated by the Secretary of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, at the ceremony of the 90th anniversary of the National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras), who pointed out that without infrastructure and quality public services it is not possible to improve the levels of life of the population nor be competitive in the international context, where there is high competition.
He indicated that in the current regionalization processes that are replacing the globalization of the end of the last century, our country already has the so-called nearshoring at hand to promote the relocation of supply chains. If companies can easily and efficiently introduce their products and take them out of the country in the same way, he specified, there will be more investment.
"Savings follow investment and not the other way around," he asserted. In this sense, Ramírez de la O said that Banobras plays a leading role in the creation of infrastructure and competitive public services, which create favorable conditions for investors to continue seeing Mexico as a valid option.
Likewise, he highlighted that, despite the uncertain international environment, last year our country closed with a growth of 3 percent in real terms, and this year, he reiterated, we have very good prospects to approach that rate, unless a global recession or a war occurs, which even with the existing risks, we still do not see.
He highlighted that we have a solid, resilient financial system, in which multiple banks register delinquency levels of only 2.1 percent and with a capitalization index above 19 percent.
From the Government and the development banks, he added, this process of relocation of companies will depend on what we do together as a public sector, with a unique vision, with the participation of the private sector and academia in infrastructure matters.
Later, the head of the Treasury affirmed that the following steps must continue promoting a greater scope and coverage of the services offered by state and municipal governments, seeking to ensure that a greater number of inhabitants benefit from the financial products and services that offered by development banking, accompanied by training, financial education, technical assistance and with greater financial infrastructure that allows reaching the least served places in the national territory.
In his speech, he recognized the leadership and dedication to service of the bank's director, Jorge Mendoza, who, he said, has known how to manage it properly to achieve its goals.
Today, he noted, Banobras continues to decisively accompany the development of Mexico, being an institution of prime importance within the Fourth Transformation promoted by President López Obrador.
In this regard, he specified that the bank's portfolio is at historical levels, with 486 billion pesos, and in the accumulation of loans, 48 percent is for states, 28 percent for projects and 24 percent for the federal public sector, which, he said, portrays national priorities.
Finally, he reiterated that Banobras has the support of the Ministry of Finance so that financing flows towards inclusive and balanced development. There is a past and present that supports the greatness of this institution, and the future is seen with optimism, he concluded.
For his part, the Undersecretary of Expenditures, Juan Pablo De Botton, stated that an example of financial expertise in the government is the case of the acquisition of the Deer Park refinery, which was a very successful transaction. He stressed that only in the first year, the investment has already paid for itself because more profits were made than what the complex cost. "And all this was possible thanks to the specialist arm that Banobras represents," he asserted.
