Financing watch: Rio Grande do Sul funding, Chile’s science budget, DEG’s LatAm bet
Bnamericas Published: Saturday, June 01, 2024
Apps Development Tools Financing Interest Rates Natural disasters / Health Crisis Fintech Private Investment Public Investment Fintech Company Investment Mergers & Acquisitions Remittances Programming & Developing Development and Integration Bank Software Development Company Innovation Investment Bank Electronic Payments
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
31,000+ projects in Latin America.
39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.