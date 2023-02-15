Canada’s Fortuna Silver Mines, through its subsidiary Minera Cuzcatlán, plans to invest US$18mn in Mexico this year despite the legal dispute it has with the government over an environmental authorization.

Authorities suspended the underground mine’s environmental approval but are reassessing it after having extended it over a year ago.

“The US$18mn that we have projected for this year is for the development of the existing areas of the [San José gold-silver] mine, to deepen it, for example, or to open new prospecting areas, in which we always look for resources to increase the useful life of the mine,” the country director of the Vancouver-based company, Luiz Camargo, told a press conference in Mexico City.

At the beginning of January, the environment ministry notified Minera Cuzcatlán of its intention to reevaluate the environmental impact statement that was approved in December 2021 for San José, in Oaxaca state, for 12 years.

In response to the decision, Fortuna initiated legal proceedings to revoke the decision, and a federal administrative court granted an injunction requested by the company to continue operating under the terms of the environmental impact authorization.

Currently, the mine operates normally and "under total legality," Camargo said.

Minera Cuzcatlán is confident it will resolve the dispute, although company officials have not yet met personally with environmental authorities, whom they have tried to contact and with whom they keep the doors open for dialogue, according to the country director.

“We are confident in the country's judicial system, and that does give us this peace of mind and this guarantee that the work there will continue,” Camargo said when asked if he expected layoffs due to the legal dispute.

“For us it is very important because 70% of our workers are from the area. A phenomenon that existed before the mine arrived was that many migrated to other states and other countries, mainly to the United States,” he added.

San José generates 1,200 direct jobs and nearly 6,000 indirect positions, and is one of the three largest employers in Oaxaca along with the brewer Grupo Modelo and Cementos Cruz Azul.

Since it began commercial operations in 2011, Fortuna has invested around US$400mn in the state, according to the company. Camargo clarified that the works budgeted for this year do not require any additional permits.

San José produced 5.76Moz of silver and 34,124oz of gold in 2022.