French telecoms regulator Arcep has assigned 5G spectrum bands to eight mobile carriers in the Latin American territories of French Guiana, Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.

The process is part of a spectrum award process currently underway in those French territories, comprising the 700MHz, 900MHz, 2.1GHz and 3.4GHz-3.8GHz (3.5GHz) bands, and follows a pre-selection of carriers in mid-December.

At that time, four companies filed applications for frequency allocation procedures in Guiana and four for procedures in Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.

In French Guiana, after assessing the documentation, Arcep approved Digicel, Free Caraïbe, Orange Caraïbe and Outremer Telecom (SFR) for the auction, also authorizing the assignment to of a block of 5MHz+5MHz in the 700MHz band to each of them.

Arcep said that they are now eligible for two remaining blocks of 5MHz+5MHz in the same band, as well as the assignment of the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz bands, as part of the second phase of the auction.

Overall, the French watchdog is offering a total of 240MHz in four blocks in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band. Licenses are valid for 15 years and renewable for a further five.

ISLANDS

Arcep also cleared Dauphin Telecom, Digicel AFG, Free Caraïbe and Orange Caraïbe to receive spectrum on the islands of Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin.

Likewise, it also authorized the assignment of a block of 50MHz in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band to each of them.

Free Caraïbe and Orange Caraïbe were also cleared to bid for a block of 4.8MHz in the 900MHz band in Saint Barthélemy, as well as for a block of 5MHz+5MHz in the 2.1GHz band, also in Saint Barthélemy.

According to the watchdog, "the four applicants are authorized to participate in the auction for the remaining 10MHz of spectrum in the 3.4GHz-3.8GHz band, as well as for the assignment of the 700MHz band in Saint Barthélemy and in Saint Martin."

Overall, Arcep is offering 380MHz of spectrum in the 3.4-3.8GHz band in each of these territories. Licenses are valid for 15 years and renewable for another five.

Pictured: The island of Saint Barthélemy. Source: AFP.