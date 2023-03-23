Future of Mexico, Suriname up in the air for Capricorn Energy
The board of Capricorn Energy, whose holdings include acreage in Mexico and Suriname, has concluded that the near-term strategic focus should be the company's producing asset in Egypt.
In a regulatory filing, the upstream operator said the board recommended the farm down, monetization or exit of exploration concessions outside the African nation that also cover the UK and Mauritania.
The announcement is part of a strategic review disclosed last month, with further details due to be released on April 27, and comes amid failed deals to partner with NewMed Energy and Tullow Oil.
Capricorn’s Mexico footprint consists of offshore blocks 7, 9 and 10, and offshore block 61 in Suriname.
The company also reported that it appointed Merrill Lynch International as its corporate broker.
