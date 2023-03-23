Paraguay
Green hydrogen bill begins legislative trek in Paraguay

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Paraguayan lower house lawmakers have introduced a bill to establish a legal framework for green hydrogen.

Legislators of the PLRA party presented the proposal, which would cover the alternative fuel’s production, use, storage, sale, distribution, transport and export.

The bill consists of 12 chapters and 40 articles, tasks the public works ministry’s mines and energy department as the respective authority until a regulatory entity is created and calls for the creation of an inter-institutional workgroup.

In addition, a registry of stakeholders across the green hydrogen value chain would be created.

The bill, which also envisions the application of fiscal incentives, will be sent to the energy, economic affairs, and legislation committees, among others, for review.

The incorporation of green hydrogen into Paraguay’s energy matrix took an initial step with the publication of a roadmap by the government in 2021 and has gained traction with a project under development by Atome Energy.

Recently, the IDB approved previously announced technical cooperation funds to support the country in the promotion of green hydrogen technology.

Also Read Paraguay: Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen and Germany and Paraguay discuss cooperation on green hydrogen production

