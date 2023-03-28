Investment in green hydrogen for power production “is not a solution that makes sense for Puerto Rico in the near or mid-term,” according to local NGO Cambio.

The group’s position follows the results of a study on the alternative fuel commissioned by the island’s energy regulator NEPR.

“Production of hydrogen from electrolysis for power generation would result in a high-cost source of power generation, greater consumption of scarce land and resources, and greater dependence on natural gas,” the NGO argues.

Cambio highlights NEPR’s call underway for a 300MW combined cycle natural gas plant which would also burn hydrogen.

The NGO also does not see Puerto Rico becoming a producer of hydrogen for large-scale industrial applications or for aviation or shipping fuel.

Another claim from Cambio is that the fuel would “perpetuate a centralized generation system, which does not provide the resiliency benefits from generating power close to where it is consumed.”

The group instead pitches the prioritization of decentralized rooftop solar and storage as the near-term solution to Puerto Rico’s renewable energy transition.

Cambio’s analysis is available here and in the documents box in the upper-right corner.