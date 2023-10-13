Bnamericas

Guyana’s government will release a natural gas utilization strategy in the coming days, according to vice president Bharrat Jagdeo.

Jagdeo made the comment during a press conference where he said that authorities have received the draft roadmap, and that the plan would include greater compliance on monitoring, as well as timeliness and publication of data.

The vice president has said that the strategy envisions using gas beyond the gas to energy project for potential use for petrochemicals and LNG.

Regarding Suriname, he added there are potential gas synergies but that the neighboring country’s first FPSO is years away, and that Suriname “is on the verge of missing the bus.”

LICENSING ROUND

Also in the coming days, the evaluation of proposals submitted in Guyana’s first licensing round is due to be completed, Jagdeo said.

Six groups presented offers for eight of the 14 shallow water and deepwater blocks that were offered.

The bidders were TotalEnergies-Qatar Energy, Delcorp-Watad Energy-Arabian Drillers, ExxonMobil-Hess New Ventures, Liberty Petroleum-Cybele Energy, Sispro and International Group Investment.

When asked about the filing of the development plan for Whiptail, the sixth phase of the Stabroek offshore block, Jagdeo said ExxonMobil is expected to present the plan at month-end.