Guyana
News

Guyana set to disclose natural gas roadmap

Bnamericas
Tenders Shallow waters Crude oil Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Deepwater
Guyana set to disclose natural gas roadmap

Guyana’s government will release a natural gas utilization strategy in the coming days, according to vice president Bharrat Jagdeo.

Jagdeo made the comment during a press conference where he said that authorities have received the draft roadmap, and that the plan would include greater compliance on monitoring, as well as timeliness and publication of data.

The vice president has said that the strategy envisions using gas beyond the gas to energy project for potential use for petrochemicals and LNG.

Regarding Suriname, he added there are potential gas synergies but that the neighboring country’s first FPSO is years away, and that Suriname “is on the verge of missing the bus.” 

LICENSING ROUND

Also in the coming days, the evaluation of proposals submitted in Guyana’s first licensing round is due to be completed, Jagdeo said.

Six groups presented offers for eight of the 14 shallow water and deepwater blocks that were offered.

The bidders were TotalEnergies-Qatar Energy, Delcorp-Watad Energy-Arabian Drillers, ExxonMobil-Hess New Ventures, Liberty Petroleum-Cybele Energy, Sispro and International Group Investment.

When asked about the filing of the development plan for Whiptail, the sixth phase of the Stabroek offshore block, Jagdeo said ExxonMobil is expected to present the plan at month-end.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)

New Guyana upstream contract model expected next month

New Guyana upstream contract model expected next month

The government aims for the updated production sharing agreement to be applicable to awards by mid-year.

Guyana: Budget 2023: $43.4B for gas-to-energy project to facilitate transition to renewable energy

Guyana: Budget 2023: $43.4B for gas-to-energy project to facilitate transition to renewable energy

Budget 2023: $43.4B for gas-to-energy project to facilitate transition to renewable energy

New Guyana upstream project enters permitting pipeline

New Guyana upstream project enters permitting pipeline

Fifth phase of Guyana's Stabroek block estimated to cost US$12.6bn

Fifth phase of Guyana's Stabroek block estimated to cost US$12.6bn

Guyana issues tech call for gas to energy project

Guyana issues tech call for gas to energy project

Three firms after Guyana offshore consultancy contract

Three firms after Guyana offshore consultancy contract

ExxonMobil issues Guyana seismic call

ExxonMobil issues Guyana seismic call

Human resources’ needs in the ‘oil and gas’ and ‘construction’ sectors in Guyana revealed

Human resources’ needs in the ‘oil and gas’ and ‘construction’ sectors in Guyana revealed

Guyana oil refinery call draws 7 groups

Guyana oil refinery call draws 7 groups

Guyana: Saipem awarded new offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 1.2 billion USD

Guyana: Saipem awarded new offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 1.2 billion USD

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Aquío area
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 days ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Companhia de Gás do Espírito Santo  (ES Gás)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Stantec Perú S.A.  (Stantec)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: SCHRADER CAMARGO S.A.S.  (SCHRADER CAMARGO)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Magal Soluciones Integrales  (Magal Solutions)
  • Magal is a global integrator of operational solutions for enhanced security, safety and efficiency. With over 50 years of proven experience, Magal specializes in designing and d...

Latest news

LatAm dealmaking still trending down

LatAm dealmaking still trending down

Guyana set to disclose natural gas roadmap

Guyana set to disclose natural gas roadmap

Spotlight: A decade of investment opportunities in Brazil's ​​sanitation sector

Spotlight: A decade of investment opportunities in Brazil's ​​sanitation sector

The secret of Lundin Gold's success in winning community support

The secret of Lundin Gold's success in winning community support

Brazil's J&F to invest over US$7bn through 2026

Brazil's J&F to invest over US$7bn through 2026