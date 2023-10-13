Bnamericas

Guyana set to disclose natural gas roadmap
Guyana’s government will release a natural gas utilization strategy in the coming days, according to vice president Bharrat Jagdeo.
Jagdeo made the comment during a press conference where he said that authorities have received the draft roadmap, and that the plan would include greater compliance on monitoring, as well as timeliness and publication of data.
The vice president has said that the strategy envisions using gas beyond the gas to energy project for potential use for petrochemicals and LNG.
Regarding Suriname, he added there are potential gas synergies but that the neighboring country’s first FPSO is years away, and that Suriname “is on the verge of missing the bus.”
LICENSING ROUND
Also in the coming days, the evaluation of proposals submitted in Guyana’s first licensing round is due to be completed, Jagdeo said.
Six groups presented offers for eight of the 14 shallow water and deepwater blocks that were offered.
The bidders were TotalEnergies-Qatar Energy, Delcorp-Watad Energy-Arabian Drillers, ExxonMobil-Hess New Ventures, Liberty Petroleum-Cybele Energy, Sispro and International Group Investment.
When asked about the filing of the development plan for Whiptail, the sixth phase of the Stabroek offshore block, Jagdeo said ExxonMobil is expected to present the plan at month-end.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
New Guyana upstream contract model expected next month
The government aims for the updated production sharing agreement to be applicable to awards by mid-year.
Guyana: Budget 2023: $43.4B for gas-to-energy project to facilitate transition to renewable energy
Budget 2023: $43.4B for gas-to-energy project to facilitate transition to renewable energy
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Expansion of the Cartagena LNG regasification terminal (SPEC LNG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
50 minutes from now
- Project: El Dorado area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Aquío area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Incahuasi field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Sábalo field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
24 hours ago
- Project: Néstor Kirchner pipeline, Phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Field Manakin-Cocuina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Sercan Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Icacos field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Clean fuels project, Madero refinery (II stage)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Coastoil Dynamic S.A. de C.V. (Coastoil Dynamic)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: BSBIOS Paraguay (ECB Group Paraguay)
- Company: Companhia de Gás do Espírito Santo (ES Gás)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Stantec Perú S.A. (Stantec)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SCHRADER CAMARGO S.A.S. (SCHRADER CAMARGO)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Magal Soluciones Integrales (Magal Solutions)
-
Magal is a global integrator of operational solutions for enhanced security, safety and efficiency. With over 50 years of proven experience, Magal specializes in designing and d...
- Company: South American Drilling S.A.C
- Company: Eco Guyana Oil and Gas
- Company: LpMars S.A. de C.V. (LpMars)
- Company: JP Energy Group