Guyana
News

Guyana to remain ‘low risk’ as forecast oil, gas spend tops US$60bn

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Legislation & Regulation Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Politics Shallow waters Upstream Company Shale Oil Onshore Tight gas Subsea Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Shale gas  Capex Coalbed methane Location Upstream Type of hydrocarbons Heavy oil WTI Deepwater Crude oil Natural Gas Drilling rigs Mexican Mix Offshore Market Prices and Forecasts Private Investment

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address