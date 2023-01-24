Halliburton expects no let-up in LatAm contribution to international ops
Most new international work this year for oilfield service provider Halliburton will come from the Middle East and Latin America, according to CEO Jeff Miller.
Miller made the comment during the Houston-based company’s fourth quarter results call where he said that international activity in 2023 is expected “to grow at least mid-teens.”
Commenting on factors behind the outlook, he cited customer "intensity of wanting to stay busy" and "producing more barrels sooner than later."
International revenue for Halliburton in 4Q22 rose 9% to US$2.97bn, with revenue from Latin America up 12% to US$945mn. Overall revenue was US$5.58bn, with US$2.61bn from North America.
The service provider attributed the Latin America jump to greater activity across multiple product service lines in Mexico and an uptick in completion tool sales in the region.
Increased pressure pumping services in Argentina and improved well construction services in Colombia also boosted revenue, offset by lower fluids activity in Guyana.
Full year 2022 revenue from Latin America totaled US$3.2bn, up 35% and 92% from 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Also read SLB sees Guyana, Suriname helping drive offshore growth
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
Guyana Shore Base signs agreement with NCB Merchant Bank
Guyana Shore Base signs agreement with NCB Merchant Bank
Veolia awarded a multi-million dollar contract for a seawater treatment package for an offshore Guyana FPSO
Veolia awarded a multi-million dollar contract for a seawater treatment package for an offshore Guyana FPSO
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block Charapa (Intracampos I round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block Iguana (Intracampos I round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Tamya block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Lumbaqui block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: VHR Este block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: VHR Oeste block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Saywa block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Tetete Sur block (Intracampos II round)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: LNG maritime terminal Talcahuano
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: Block Tayrona
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil)
-
Equinor Brasil Energia Ltda. (Equinor Brasil), a subsidiary of the Norwegian firm Equinor, formerly Statoil, established in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, is engaged in the exploration...
- Company: Pemex Transformación Industrial, S.A. de C.V. (Pemex Transformación Industrial)
-
Pemex Transformación Industrial S.A. de C.V., one of Pemex's two productive subsidiaries, consists of former companies Pemex Gas y Petroquímica Básica, Pemex Refinación and Peme...
- Company: Perupetro S.A. (Perupetro)
-
Perupetro S.A. is responsible for promoting, negotiating, signing and supervising contracts for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons in Peru. The company was created...
- Company: Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Comunicaciones de la República del Paraguay (MOPC Paraguay)
-
Paraguay's Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) is a government agency tasked with promoting and regulating public infrastructure projects, as well as designing, d...
- Company: Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina (CAF)
-
Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina (CAF) is a multilateral financial institution with a mission to promote sustainable development among its shareholder countries and regiona...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Henkel Internacional SAS (Henkel)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Neogreen Hydrogen Corporation (NeoGreen)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: MCL Control