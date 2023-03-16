Hocol makes Colombia natural gas discovery
Colombia's Hocol has made a new natural gas discovery at its onshore VIM-8 block in the country's north, the company said on Thursday.
Gas was identified during drilling of the Arrecife Norte-1 exploratory well, around 60km southeast of Monteria in Córdoba department.
"The results in this new Arrecife Norte-1 well leverage Hocol's exploratory strategy that seeks to meet the future demand for gas in the country," Hocol CEO Rafael Guzmán said in a statement.
According to Hocol, the well was drilled to a total depth of 11,000ft (3,352m), with gas found in a structure close to a previous discovery.
This find "allows us to continue advancing towards the energy transition while strengthening our growing position as a natural gas producer in northern Colombia," Guzmán added.
Hocol, a subsidiary of state-run oil company Ecopetrol, holds a 100% stake in VIM-8, located in the southern reaches of the Lower Magdalena Valley basin.
Colombia not ruling out new E&P licenses
The energy ministry said policy decisions could hinge on an oil and gas reserves report due in May.
