Hocol makes Colombia natural gas discovery

Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023
Colombia's Hocol has made a new natural gas discovery at its onshore VIM-8 block in the country's north, the company said on Thursday. 

Gas was identified during drilling of the Arrecife Norte-1 exploratory well, around 60km southeast of Monteria in Córdoba department. 

"The results in this new Arrecife Norte-1 well leverage Hocol's exploratory strategy that seeks to meet the future demand for gas in the country," Hocol CEO Rafael Guzmán said in a statement. 

According to Hocol, the well was drilled to a total depth of 11,000ft (3,352m), with gas found in a structure close to a previous discovery.

This find "allows us to continue advancing towards the energy transition while strengthening our growing position as a natural gas producer in northern Colombia," Guzmán added.

Hocol, a subsidiary of state-run oil company Ecopetrol, holds a 100% stake in VIM-8, located in the southern reaches of the Lower Magdalena Valley basin. 

