HostDime, a Florida-based datacenter group focused on Latin America, expects to acquire land for the construction of its first facilities in Peru and Argentina in the coming months, as it doubles down on the diversification of its geographic footprint.

“We are looking at various land lots in Peru and Argentina presently, and hope to secure those lots later this year,” CEO Manny Vivar (pictured) told BNamericas.

At present, in Latin America HostDime has carrier-neutral datacenter facilities operating in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, in addition to a flagship facility in Florida and its own networks in the UK, India and Hong Kong.

In its near-term roadmap, the group is looking to expand its park to Peru, Argentina, Ecuador and Bolivia. The first two markets are where the process is currently more advanced.

In Mexico, HostDime is in the process of starting construction of its second tier IV datacenter in Guadalajara, dubbed Andromeda.

According to Vivar, plans are to start civil works in the next 90 days and to complete the facility within 14-16 months. The estimated go-live date for Andromeda, therefore, would be the fourth quarter of 2024.

GDL-IX

Recently, the company announced that GDL-IX, Guadalajara’s first peering exchange, will make its home at HostDime Mexico’s current datacenter in the city.

GDL-IX was recently approved to be launched by LAC-IX (Latin American and Caribbean Internet Exchange), an affiliate of LACNIC. This is HostDime’s second datacenter selected by an internet exchange point (IXP) to be a resident in a HostDime facility, with the first being the IX.br exchange point in the João Pessoa, Brazil datacenter.

IXPs allow content to stay local and enable companies to interconnect and exchange traffic quickly and efficiently. It works as a central hub like an airport or railway station.

“With GDL-IX being at HostDime’s Mexico Guadalajara datacenter, it will keep internet traffic inside Guadalajara and reduce costs associated with the exchange of traffic between network carriers, content providers, and ISPs,” the company said on its website.

This reduces latency, improves delivery time, and also means that ISPs can connect networks without having to pay for transit from another provider.

HostDime said it is also working to set up CFL-IX (Orlando’s first peering exchange) in its upcoming Orlando tier IV datacenter, to be completed by June this year.

PEERING PROJECTIONS

In Mexico, GDL-IX will be operational for tenants, carriers and content providers to exchange traffic starting March 10.

HostDime projects the GDL-IX peering exchange ecosystem to allow carriers and tenants to interconnect and serve content to over 90% of the Mexican population at very low latencies.

“We hope to launch with an initial interchange of traffic of 25G. We already have three internet services providers lined up to go live by March 10 and hope to get more lined up by then,” said Vivar.

Once HostDime completes the second Guadalajara facility next year, GDL-IX will be extended to the new one via a dual-path fiber ring.

The new facility is expected to host leading local carriers, such as Marcatel, MetroCarrier, Axtel, TotalPlay, Alestra, Arelion, Cogent, Gold Data, Bestel, Flo Networks (Transtelco) and Telmex, according to the company.

HostDime said the new datacenter will be one of the most interconnected facilities in Mexico and will be a main interconnection point for transit and peering in Guadalajara.

“Most older-generation datacenters were designed by telcos, thus making it difficult by design for IXPs to be fostered by the network of community carriers. The network world is quickly evolving towards interconnection and a peering-first approach. With the ever-growing needs of applications and cloud providers connecting with others, this removes layers and hops, therefore increasing performance by minimizing latency,” said the company.