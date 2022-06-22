Mexico
Inflation seen to threaten Mexican infra budgets

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Budgets for large infrastructure projects in Mexico could soon explode as construction costs are accelerating faster than consumer prices, according to an expert.

“The national producer price index is around 9% and if you include the issue of oil, it rises above 10%. Really, what industries are facing is an increase in production costs, meaning construction costs of the projects could rise above what was budgeted,” Moody’s analyst René Robles told BNamericas.

“[This] risk must be evaluated since the projects are a little more advanced and to be able to visualize what was incurred in some cost overrun,” he added. 

Rising interest rates will make financing more expensive, representing an additional problem.

"Access to financing is important because they are capital-intensive investments, like all infrastructure, so access is required," Robles said.

New investment vehicles could facilitate access to financing in such an environment. Robles said mechanisms developed for private pension fund managers (Afores) to invest in infrastructure provide good examples. 

Other mechanisms, like capital development certificates (CKDs) or infrastructure funds called Fibras, linked to private equity, could also help. “In this case, it's important to find a market that has sufficient capacity,” Robles said

