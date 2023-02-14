Infocom press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

San José, February 14, 2023. The Chamber of Infocommunication and Technology (Infocom) commemorated 20 years of being the benchmark organization for technological development and telecommunications in Costa Rica; industry that today generates 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product and employs nearly 11,000 people. “Reaching this historic moment as an organization, which integrates both private and public sector companies, forces us to look critically at the past, analyze the present and seek new impulses for the Costa Rica of the future, because we live in a a country with extraordinary talent, with the conditions to face the great challenges of our time, and with the willingness to take advantage of the enormous opportunities that technology and telecommunications offer us,” said Mario Montero, president of Infocom. As part of the program of events, Infocom organized an activity in which around 200 special guests were present, including the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the recently appointed Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Paula Bogantes Zamora, the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz Quintana; other ministers, vice ministers, General Regulator, members of the SUTEL Council, presidents of friendly Chambers and affiliates. The president of Infocom reiterated the call for Public Policy to continue promoting the necessary actions to leave excessive red tape in the past, and to bring telecommunications infrastructure to the entire country. “In the daily path towards development we find problems that must be addressed, and we cannot ignore the digital divide and the educational blackout, which are profound challenges and pending tasks that have not been addressed comprehensively and with the necessary priority over the last few years. decades," concluded Montero. President Chaves highlighted that Infocom managed to break the stereotype of conceiving the private and public sectors as two actors in confrontation: "You contributed to integrate both sectors with a common vision, which is to promote the telecommunications industry as an accelerator of human development sustainable. It is important that we all work together," said the president while pledging to continue working to eliminate bottlenecks that impede the development of the sector. 2 The new MICITT minister pointed out that “it is impossible to think about our lives without the Internet, without smartphones or without computers. It is important that the institutional framework manages to articulate with private companies and the productive sectors to build societies with greater well-being for all people”. Infocom reiterates its interest in responsibly influencing the major issues of technology and telecommunications development in Costa Rica, with technical participation, with a vision of the future, and generating responsible contributions focused on creating human development and quality of life throughout Costa Rica. We invite you to review the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Infocom, held last Thursday, February 9, at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4rfbd2xr