Infocom proposes to reduce procedures to address challenges of the digital divide and the educational blackout in Costa Rica
Infocom press release
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
San José, February 14, 2023. The Chamber of Infocommunication and Technology (Infocom) commemorated 20 years of being the benchmark organization for technological development and telecommunications in Costa Rica; industry that today generates 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product and employs nearly 11,000 people. “Reaching this historic moment as an organization, which integrates both private and public sector companies, forces us to look critically at the past, analyze the present and seek new impulses for the Costa Rica of the future, because we live in a a country with extraordinary talent, with the conditions to face the great challenges of our time, and with the willingness to take advantage of the enormous opportunities that technology and telecommunications offer us,” said Mario Montero, president of Infocom. As part of the program of events, Infocom organized an activity in which around 200 special guests were present, including the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the recently appointed Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Paula Bogantes Zamora, the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz Quintana; other ministers, vice ministers, General Regulator, members of the SUTEL Council, presidents of friendly Chambers and affiliates. The president of Infocom reiterated the call for Public Policy to continue promoting the necessary actions to leave excessive red tape in the past, and to bring telecommunications infrastructure to the entire country. “In the daily path towards development we find problems that must be addressed, and we cannot ignore the digital divide and the educational blackout, which are profound challenges and pending tasks that have not been addressed comprehensively and with the necessary priority over the last few years. decades," concluded Montero. President Chaves highlighted that Infocom managed to break the stereotype of conceiving the private and public sectors as two actors in confrontation: "You contributed to integrate both sectors with a common vision, which is to promote the telecommunications industry as an accelerator of human development sustainable. It is important that we all work together," said the president while pledging to continue working to eliminate bottlenecks that impede the development of the sector. 2 The new MICITT minister pointed out that “it is impossible to think about our lives without the Internet, without smartphones or without computers. It is important that the institutional framework manages to articulate with private companies and the productive sectors to build societies with greater well-being for all people”. Infocom reiterates its interest in responsibly influencing the major issues of technology and telecommunications development in Costa Rica, with technical participation, with a vision of the future, and generating responsible contributions focused on creating human development and quality of life throughout Costa Rica. We invite you to review the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Infocom, held last Thursday, February 9, at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4rfbd2xr
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Costa Rica)
ICE will seek to issue bonds in the international market
ICE will seek to issue bonds in the international market
Costa Rica community connectivity program advances
Operator ICE has handed over five towers while another eight are in the testing phase to connect several indigenous communities.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Puno Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Costa Rica)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consortium Centroamerica Legal S.A. Costa Rica (Consortium Legal Costa Rica)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Kölbi
-
Kölbi, unit of the state company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) established in 2009, offers services of fixed and mobile communication, messaging, roaming, modem,...
- Company: Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE)
-
Founded in 1949, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) is a Costa Rican autonomous state-owned company that controls assets in electric energy generation, transmission a...
- Company: Grupo ICE
-
Grupo ICE is a Costa Rican self-contained public corporation, formed by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (parent of the group) and the subsidiaries Compañía Nacional ...
- Company: BLP
-
BLP is a law firm that has offices in several Central American countries, through which it offers innovative solutions to its clients facing complex legal matters. BLP integrate...
- Company: Enersys Costa Rica S.A. (Enersys Costa Rica)
-
ENERSYS is an equipment provider involved in the commercialization of solutions for energy systems, telecommunications and infrastructure. ENERSYS is present throughout the enti...
- Company: Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones de la República de Costa Rica (SUTEL Costa Rica)
-
Costa Rica's telecommunications superintendency (Sutel) is the country's telecoms industry regulator. Among its main functions is to ensure the efficiency, equity, sustainabilit...
- Company: Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía de la República de Costa Rica (Minae Costa Rica)
-
Costa Rica's environment ministry Minae has the mission to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants of the country and the promotion of the admini...