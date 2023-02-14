Costa Rica
Press Release

Infocom proposes to reduce procedures to address challenges of the digital divide and the educational blackout in Costa Rica

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Fixed broadband Legislation & Regulation Regulator Mobile broadband

Infocom press release

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

San José, February 14, 2023. The Chamber of Infocommunication and Technology (Infocom) commemorated 20 years of being the benchmark organization for technological development and telecommunications in Costa Rica; industry that today generates 2% of the country's Gross Domestic Product and employs nearly 11,000 people. “Reaching this historic moment as an organization, which integrates both private and public sector companies, forces us to look critically at the past, analyze the present and seek new impulses for the Costa Rica of the future, because we live in a a country with extraordinary talent, with the conditions to face the great challenges of our time, and with the willingness to take advantage of the enormous opportunities that technology and telecommunications offer us,” said Mario Montero, president of Infocom. As part of the program of events, Infocom organized an activity in which around 200 special guests were present, including the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, the recently appointed Minister of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications (MICITT), Paula Bogantes Zamora, the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz Quintana; other ministers, vice ministers, General Regulator, members of the SUTEL Council, presidents of friendly Chambers and affiliates. The president of Infocom reiterated the call for Public Policy to continue promoting the necessary actions to leave excessive red tape in the past, and to bring telecommunications infrastructure to the entire country. “In the daily path towards development we find problems that must be addressed, and we cannot ignore the digital divide and the educational blackout, which are profound challenges and pending tasks that have not been addressed comprehensively and with the necessary priority over the last few years. decades," concluded Montero. President Chaves highlighted that Infocom managed to break the stereotype of conceiving the private and public sectors as two actors in confrontation: "You contributed to integrate both sectors with a common vision, which is to promote the telecommunications industry as an accelerator of human development sustainable. It is important that we all work together," said the president while pledging to continue working to eliminate bottlenecks that impede the development of the sector. 2 The new MICITT minister pointed out that “it is impossible to think about our lives without the Internet, without smartphones or without computers. It is important that the institutional framework manages to articulate with private companies and the productive sectors to build societies with greater well-being for all people”. Infocom reiterates its interest in responsibly influencing the major issues of technology and telecommunications development in Costa Rica, with technical participation, with a vision of the future, and generating responsible contributions focused on creating human development and quality of life throughout Costa Rica. We invite you to review the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Infocom, held last Thursday, February 9, at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4rfbd2xr

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Costa Rica)

ICE will seek to issue bonds in the international market

ICE will seek to issue bonds in the international market

ICE will seek to issue bonds in the international market

Costa Rica community connectivity program advances

Costa Rica community connectivity program advances

Operator ICE has handed over five towers while another eight are in the testing phase to connect several indigenous communities.

Spotlight: LatAm telcos' renewable energy projects

Spotlight: LatAm telcos' renewable energy projects

Spotlight: The digital strategies of Latin American governments

Spotlight: The digital strategies of Latin American governments

Liberty Latin America's plans for Costa Rica

Liberty Latin America's plans for Costa Rica

Attorney General's Office confirms that ICE can sell services in which it has proven experience

Attorney General's Office confirms that ICE can sell services in which it has proven experience

Bigger Liberty Latin America expects competitors' reaction in Costa Rica

Bigger Liberty Latin America expects competitors' reaction in Costa Rica

SUTEL approves the award of the purchase of 86,812 computers for students

SUTEL approves the award of the purchase of 86,812 computers for students

Liberty Latin America completes acquisition of Telefónica’s operations in Costa Rica

Liberty Latin America completes acquisition of Telefónica’s operations in Costa Rica

Access earmarks US$500mn for LatAm M&As

Access earmarks US$500mn for LatAm M&As

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Costa Rica)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Kölbi
  • Kölbi, unit of the state company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) established in 2009, offers services of fixed and mobile communication, messaging, roaming, modem,...
  • Company: Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad  (ICE)
  • Founded in 1949, Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE) is a Costa Rican autonomous state-owned company that controls assets in electric energy generation, transmission a...
  • Company: Grupo ICE
  • Grupo ICE is a Costa Rican self-contained public corporation, formed by the Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (parent of the group) and the subsidiaries Compañía Nacional ...
  • Company: BLP
  • BLP is a law firm that has offices in several Central American countries, through which it offers innovative solutions to its clients facing complex legal matters. BLP integrate...
  • Company: Enersys Costa Rica S.A.  (Enersys Costa Rica)
  • ENERSYS is an equipment provider involved in the commercialization of solutions for energy systems, telecommunications and infrastructure. ENERSYS is present throughout the enti...

Latest news

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

Highway toll hike expected to impact Mexican construction costs

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

New Petrobras CEO to sharpen focus on energy transition

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

All plain sailing for Samsung in Brazil

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Energy products expected to remain the standouts in Brazil-US trade

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor

Ecuador seeks to return faulty US$3.4bn hydro to Chinese contractor