ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil
ISA CTEEP plans to invest 10bn reais (US$1.97bn) in Brazil in the next five years, a spokesperson for the power transmission firm told BNamericas.
Half the capex is for greenfield projects and the rest for reinforcement and improvement initiatives, mainly in São Paulo state.
The company recently announced the start of operations of the 298mn-real Itaúnas interconnection project, which was fully financed through green infrastructure debentures. The undertaking will generate additional annual permitted revenue (RAP) of over 63mn reais.
Currently, ISA CTEEP has five transmission projects under construction: Jacarandá (São Paulo), Minuano (Rio Grande do Sul), Piraquê (Espírito Santo/Minas Gerais), Riacho Grande (São Paulo) and Triângulo Mineiro (Minas Gerais).
These undertakings will come online over the next four years and generate RAP of 468mn reais.
In 2022, ISA CTEEP reached a record in its asset renewal plan, with 1,107 pieces of equipment replaced, 61% more than in 2021.
Among the equipment are circuit breakers, voltage and current transformers, and disconnecting switches.
Investments in the renovation of its installed park last year totaled 825mn reais, up 123%.
Regarding this year’s power transmission tenders, the spokesperson said ISA is carrying out studies to evaluate the risks and potential attractiveness of each lot to be offered.
ENERGY STORAGE
Meanwhile, ISA CTEEP is analyzing the use of energy storage solutions, with potential to drive the energy transition.
The company recently inaugurated the first large-scale energy storage project in the Brazilian transmission system. With total capacity of 30MW, the system is located in the municipality of Registro, São Paulo state, and capable of delivering 60MWh for two hours.
The venture facilitates the injection of renewable sources into the national grid by reducing the variability of power generation and the costs of network operation and expansion.
"The battery market opens up a range of opportunities, such as in new reinforcements to the transmission system, power reserve auctions, in ancillary services like supply to isolated systems, and in services for large consumers, such as industries," the spokesperson highlighted.
